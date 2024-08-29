Who is Dundee loanee Sammy Braybrooke? ‘Outstanding player’ for Brendan Rodgers who got nickname from Leicester legend

He’s already taken the “breath away” in Dundee training, been named an “outstanding player” by Brendan Rodgers and given a lasting nickname by Jamie Vardy.

Sammy Braybrooke has built up quite the reputation for himself before he’s even kicked a ball for Dundee.

The 20-year-old joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester City this week.

With just one senior appearance to his name, the England youth international is at Dens Park to play, to learn, to gain experience.

And in the process help Dundee.

But what will he bring to Tony Docherty’s squad?

Courier Sport delves into his background.

Academy product

Braybrooke joined Leicester at the age of six after being spotted playing for Oadby Owls by scout Bill Ward.

Working his way through the age groups, he was moved from right-back to central midfield and caught the eye of England.

The youngster captained his country at U/18 and U/19 level before an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2023 derailed his development for 14 months.

That time was spent well, however, and Braybrooke is back fit, having made his debut for England U/20s in June and is now ready to take on the Scottish Premiership.

Experience

His first-team experience, though, has been very limited because of that lengthy injury.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Leicester in November 2022, replacing Wilfried Ndidi for the final 14 minutes of a 3-0 League Cup win over Newport County.

Speaking a month before that clash after Braybrooke had taken a place on the bench for a Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Then-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I’ve always liked Sammy, it’s just been unfortunate he hasn’t really had the chance to get a game as such.

“He’s continued his development.

“He’s going to be an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no doubt.

“If there was a moment to bring into the game, I would have had no hesitation doing that.”

That debut saw Braybrooke mix it with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans, Johnny Evans, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Post-match Vardy replied to Braybrooke’s post on social media saying ‘Well done the Leicester Iniesta’ while ex-Foxes team-mate Caglar Soyuncu nicknamed him ‘mini Modric’ because of his long blond hair.

His barber has now seen to that, however.

England

Prior to his injury, Braybrooke captained England U/18s and U/19s where he shared the midfield with Adam Wharton, now a fully-fledged England international, and played alongside the likes of Manchester City’s Rico Lewis and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittins.

Back in 2021, an England source told The Athletic: “Don’t be fooled by his physicality.

“He reads the game so well and makes so many interceptions. Sammy can get into physical duels but with his size it is about thinking his way through games.

“He knits the team together with short passes, he can hit the ball over long distances. He is a thinking footballer.

“He’s an absolute diamond.”

Dundee

And where will he fit in for Docherty? The Dens boss has already said this week the young loanee’s training performances “take your breath away”.

For England, Braybrooke was utilised in the holding midfield position and at Leicester he was compared to N’Golo Kante thanks to his ability to intercept possession.

But he could be used in a more attacking position at Dens Park.

“He is just a good footballer,” the Dundee boss said.

“Within our squad we have competition.

“Last year we had six midfielders and now we have six.

“Sammy is in competition with the really strong midfield players we have at the club.

“I just want to fill the squad with real quality, which I have done and there is real competition.

“Sammy has the ability to play any position in our midfield three.

“He is a really strong addition.”