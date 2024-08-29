Who is Dundee loanee Sammy Braybrooke? ‘Outstanding player’ for Brendan Rodgers who got nickname from Leicester legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Who is Dundee loanee Sammy Braybrooke? ‘Outstanding player’ for Brendan Rodgers who got nickname from Leicester legend

Courier Sport delves into the Leicester City kid's background.

New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.
New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.
By George Cran

He’s already taken the “breath away” in Dundee training, been named an “outstanding player” by Brendan Rodgers and given a lasting nickname by Jamie Vardy.

Sammy Braybrooke has built up quite the reputation for himself before he’s even kicked a ball for Dundee.

The 20-year-old joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester City this week.

With just one senior appearance to his name, the England youth international is at Dens Park to play, to learn, to gain experience.

Sammy Braybrooke on debut for Leicester in 2022. Image: PA
Sammy Braybrooke on debut for Leicester in 2022. Image: PA

And in the process help Dundee.

But what will he bring to Tony Docherty’s squad?

Courier Sport delves into his background.

Academy product

Braybrooke joined Leicester at the age of six after being spotted playing for Oadby Owls by scout Bill Ward.

Working his way through the age groups, he was moved from right-back to central midfield and caught the eye of England.

Braybrook in action for England U/18s against Wales. Image: PA
Braybrook in action for England U/18s against Wales. Image: PA

The youngster captained his country at U/18 and U/19 level before an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2023 derailed his development for 14 months.

That time was spent well, however, and Braybrooke is back fit, having made his debut for England U/20s in June and is now ready to take on the Scottish Premiership.

Experience

His first-team experience, though, has been very limited because of that lengthy injury.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Leicester in November 2022, replacing Wilfried Ndidi for the final 14 minutes of a 3-0 League Cup win over Newport County.

Speaking a month before that clash after Braybrooke had taken a place on the bench for a Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Then-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I’ve always liked Sammy, it’s just been unfortunate he hasn’t really had the chance to get a game as such.

“He’s continued his development.

Brendan Rodgers is back at Celtic. Image: PA
Braybrooke will come up against his old boss Brendan Rodgers when Dundee face Celtic. Image: PA

“He’s going to be an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no doubt.

“If there was a moment to bring into the game, I would have had no hesitation doing that.”

That debut saw Braybrooke mix it with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans, Johnny Evans, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Post-match Vardy replied to Braybrooke’s post on social media saying ‘Well done the Leicester Iniesta’ while ex-Foxes team-mate Caglar Soyuncu nicknamed him ‘mini Modric’ because of his long blond hair.

His barber has now seen to that, however.

England

Prior to his injury, Braybrooke captained England U/18s and U/19s where he shared the midfield with Adam Wharton, now a fully-fledged England international, and played alongside the likes of Manchester City’s Rico Lewis and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittins.

Back in 2021, an England source told The Athletic: “Don’t be fooled by his physicality.

Manchester City star Rico Lewis played alongside Sammy Braybrooke at England youth level. Image: PA
Manchester City star Rico Lewis played alongside Sammy Braybrooke at England youth level. Image: PA

“He reads the game so well and makes so many interceptions. Sammy can get into physical duels but with his size it is about thinking his way through games.

“He knits the team together with short passes, he can hit the ball over long distances. He is a thinking footballer.

“He’s an absolute diamond.”

Dundee

And where will he fit in for Docherty? The Dens boss has already said this week the young loanee’s training performances “take your breath away”.

For England, Braybrooke was utilised in the holding midfield position and at Leicester he was compared to N’Golo Kante thanks to his ability to intercept possession.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

But he could be used in a more attacking position at Dens Park.

“He is just a good footballer,” the Dundee boss said.

“Within our squad we have competition.

“Last year we had six midfielders and now we have six.

“Sammy is in competition with the really strong midfield players we have at the club.

“I just want to fill the squad with real quality, which I have done and there is real competition.

“Sammy has the ability to play any position in our midfield three.

“He is a really strong addition.”

Conversation