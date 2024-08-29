Tony Docherty raves about ‘huge talent’ Sammy Braybrooke as Dundee gaffer eyes further signings and provides Luke McCowan update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty raves about ‘huge talent’ Sammy Braybrooke as Dundee gaffer eyes further signings and provides Luke McCowan update

Time is ticking away until the transfer deadline tomorrow night.

By George Cran
Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young
Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young

New signing Sammy Braybrooke has already taken the breath away in training at Dundee says Tony Docherty as he hailed the Leicester City kid’s “huge talent”.

Braybrooke arrived on a season-long loan on Wednesday and is expected to be joined by Julien Vetro soon.

The ex-Bordeaux winger has been training with the Dark Blues ahead of a loan move from Burnley with the paperwork for his move to Turf Moor delayed by red tape.

And Docherty revealed there could be more business done before the transfer deadline at midnight on Friday.

New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.
New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.

While that work is ongoing, the Dens boss is delighted by the capture of Braybrooke and admits he wasn’t 100% sure he could entice the England U/20 international to Dens.

“He is a really talented young footballer who will see this as a platform to show how good he is,” Docherty said.

“He has some pedigree.

“If you ask any of the boys who have trained with him this week, he takes your breath away.

“He is a huge talent. We are delighted to have him on board.

“When it got made aware he could be available he was very much on our radar.

“We weren’t sure we would get him because of the quality he has.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is pleased with his summer business. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We had real stiff competition but as a club we represent ourselves very well.

“I am hugely impressed with him as an individual.

“He is 20 but has a maturity and a plan for his own career.

“I am sure he will do really well.”

James Maddison

Braybrooke trained with James Maddison at Leicester before the England international’s switch to Tottenham.

Docherty himself has first-hand knowledge of the impact Maddison made on loan at Aberdeen during his time as assistant manager at Pittodrie.

James Maddison
James Maddison curls in a free-kick while on loan at Aberdeen.

“I have experience of working with Maddison and players of that ilk,” the Dens boss added.

“Maddison will be a role model. There are real similarities.

“I still keep in touch with Madders.

“If you look at Madders, his loan to Aberdeen was pivotal.

“I am hoping this proves the same way with Sammy.”

More to come?

Meanwhile, Braybrooke is unlikely to be the end of transfer business at Dens Park this week.

As mentioned earlier, Vetro’s move is edging closer and is expected to be complete before Friday’s deadline.

But there could be more.

Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux.
Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux. Image: Shutterstock.

“Possibly,” Docherty replied when asked if more were expected.

“There are still a couple of things we are working on. We have daily recruitment meetings.

“We are still working to see if there’s anything we can strengthen.

“I have a really good squad of players here already so only if it strengthens us.”

Luke McCowan

In terms of outgoings, a move to Wolves for young talent Seb Lochhead is close.

Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And, at time of writing, there have been no further offers for star man Luke McCowan.

“He’s been part of some really good training sessions this week,” Docherty said when asked about the midfielder.

“He’s in good fettle with the rest of the boys.

“My understanding is there have been bids knocked back and that’s credit to the owners for knowing what we’ve got here.

“But that’s nothing to do with me, as manager I coach him on a daily basis and he is a credit to himself.”

