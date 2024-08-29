Tony Docherty raves about ‘huge talent’ Sammy Braybrooke as Dundee gaffer eyes further signings and provides Luke McCowan update

New signing Sammy Braybrooke has already taken the breath away in training at Dundee says Tony Docherty as he hailed the Leicester City kid’s “huge talent”.

Braybrooke arrived on a season-long loan on Wednesday and is expected to be joined by Julien Vetro soon.

The ex-Bordeaux winger has been training with the Dark Blues ahead of a loan move from Burnley with the paperwork for his move to Turf Moor delayed by red tape.

And Docherty revealed there could be more business done before the transfer deadline at midnight on Friday.

While that work is ongoing, the Dens boss is delighted by the capture of Braybrooke and admits he wasn’t 100% sure he could entice the England U/20 international to Dens.

“He is a really talented young footballer who will see this as a platform to show how good he is,” Docherty said.

“He has some pedigree.

“If you ask any of the boys who have trained with him this week, he takes your breath away.

“He is a huge talent. We are delighted to have him on board.

“When it got made aware he could be available he was very much on our radar.

“We weren’t sure we would get him because of the quality he has.

“We had real stiff competition but as a club we represent ourselves very well.

“I am hugely impressed with him as an individual.

“He is 20 but has a maturity and a plan for his own career.

“I am sure he will do really well.”

James Maddison

Braybrooke trained with James Maddison at Leicester before the England international’s switch to Tottenham.

Docherty himself has first-hand knowledge of the impact Maddison made on loan at Aberdeen during his time as assistant manager at Pittodrie.

“I have experience of working with Maddison and players of that ilk,” the Dens boss added.

“Maddison will be a role model. There are real similarities.

“I still keep in touch with Madders.

“If you look at Madders, his loan to Aberdeen was pivotal.

“I am hoping this proves the same way with Sammy.”

More to come?

Meanwhile, Braybrooke is unlikely to be the end of transfer business at Dens Park this week.

As mentioned earlier, Vetro’s move is edging closer and is expected to be complete before Friday’s deadline.

But there could be more.

“Possibly,” Docherty replied when asked if more were expected.

“There are still a couple of things we are working on. We have daily recruitment meetings.

“We are still working to see if there’s anything we can strengthen.

“I have a really good squad of players here already so only if it strengthens us.”

Luke McCowan

In terms of outgoings, a move to Wolves for young talent Seb Lochhead is close.

And, at time of writing, there have been no further offers for star man Luke McCowan.

“He’s been part of some really good training sessions this week,” Docherty said when asked about the midfielder.

“He’s in good fettle with the rest of the boys.

“My understanding is there have been bids knocked back and that’s credit to the owners for knowing what we’ve got here.

“But that’s nothing to do with me, as manager I coach him on a daily basis and he is a credit to himself.”