Dundee complete loan deal for ‘the Leicester Iniesta’ Sammy Braybrooke

Dundee have completed the season-long loan deal of highly-rated Leicester City kid Sammy Braybrooke.

Dubbed ‘the Leicester Iniesta’, the 20-year-old has featured for England at U/18, U/19 and U/20 level but has made just one appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Braybrooke turned out for the first team in a League Cup win over Newport County in November 2022 before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After his lengthy recovery, Braybrooke made his U/20 international debut in June where he took the field alongside Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude.

England defeated Sweden 2-1 before Braybrooke started in a 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland a few days later in Croatia.

Other clubs interested

In confirming the deal, Leicester City said: “The 20-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes last year, has been one of the star performers from the club’s academy in recent seasons, having been at the football club since the age of eight.”

Braybrooke told the Dundee FC website: “It feels amazing to sign, it’s a great club with lots of ambition.

“I found out Dundee were interested in the middle of the window and I had a few other clubs interested but ultimately I chose Dundee because of the ambition of the club and the opportunity to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“The project that Dundee has got here and where they want to go really attracted me, is I saw how the club did last season and the club want to build on that.

“I had a number of conversations with the manager and he just really filled me with confidence, he thinks I will fit into the team well and I think with the way I play it will be a very good fit.”