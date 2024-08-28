Dundee complete loan deal for ‘the Leicester Iniesta’ Sammy Braybrooke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee complete loan deal for ‘the Leicester Iniesta’ Sammy Braybrooke

The highly-rated midfielder has joined the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.
New Dundee signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young.

Dundee have completed the season-long loan deal of highly-rated Leicester City kid Sammy Braybrooke.

Dubbed ‘the Leicester Iniesta’, the 20-year-old has featured for England at U/18, U/19 and U/20 level but has made just one appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Braybrooke turned out for the first team in a League Cup win over Newport County in November 2022 before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After his lengthy recovery, Braybrooke made his U/20 international debut in June where he took the field alongside Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude.

Sammy Braybrooke (middle) in action for England U/20s in June. Image: Shutterstock

England defeated Sweden 2-1 before Braybrooke started in a 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland a few days later in Croatia.

Other clubs interested

In confirming the deal, Leicester City said: “The 20-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes last year, has been one of the star performers from the club’s academy in recent seasons, having been at the football club since the age of eight.”

Braybrooke told the Dundee FC website: “It feels amazing to sign, it’s a great club with lots of ambition.

“I found out Dundee were interested in the middle of the window and I had a few other clubs interested but ultimately I chose Dundee because of the ambition of the club and the opportunity to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“The project that Dundee has got here and where they want to go really attracted me, is I saw how the club did last season and the club want to build on that.

“I had a number of conversations with the manager and he just really filled me with confidence, he thinks I will fit into the team well and I think with the way I play it will be a very good fit.”

