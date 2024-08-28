Fife high school stripped of world title calls for ‘institutional change’ after competition chaos

A Fife high school pipe band has called for “institutional change” to avoid a repeat of a mistake which saw them lose their world champion title.

Lochgelly High was wrongly announced as winners in their class at the World Pipe Band Championships on August 17, only to learn several days later they had actually come 10th.

Band leaders are among several pipe majors who have now expressed serious concerns over the handling of the issue.

And they have suggested the setting up of a separate Junior World Championship in a bid to ensure the “psychological wellbeing of young competitors”.

In a joint letter to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which organises the annual competition, the bands said the error had had a profound impact on young competitors globally.

And this led to “emotional trauma, loss of confidence and a loss of trust between the piping community and the RSPBA”.

“The reputational damage to the RSPBA has played out globally on social and national media,” they said.

‘Systemic institutional change is necessary’

Pipe band representatives met RSPBA officials last week to discuss the issue.

And they have now formed their own international working group.

They said: “It is the conclusion of this working group that clear systematic institutional change is necessary to improve the competitive environment for youth piping and drumming and to rebuild trust.”

The bands are urging the RSPBA to commission an urgent, independent review of its policies relating to youth piping and drumming.

This should include consultation with RSPBA office bearers, teachers and young players.

“This is essential to demonstrate the RSPBA is a competent body in this context and to rebuild trust,” they said.

‘Sincere and unreserved’ apology for world championship chaos

Lochgelly High School says it remains incredibly proud of its pipe band, despite the world championship disappointment.

Wishing the actual winners well, headteacher Ross Stewart described tenth place as “still a remarkable achievement”.

The RSPBA has not commented beyond an initial statement on August 20, before the meeting with affected bands.

It described the situation as “regrettable” and said it was taking it “extremely seriously”.

It blamed the mistake on a last minute change to the playing order in the NJB final.

And it added: “Our commitment to fairness, transparency and integrity is paramount.

“We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt and upset that this error has caused.”