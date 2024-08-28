Fife high school stripped of world title calls for ‘institutional change’ after competition chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife high school stripped of world title calls for ‘institutional change’ after competition chaos

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association's mistake resulted in "emotional trauma" for young players.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band warm up at a previous event. Image: Steve MacDougally/DC Thomson
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band warm up at a previous event. Image: Steve MacDougally/DC Thomson

A Fife high school pipe band has called for “institutional change” to avoid a repeat of a mistake which saw them lose their world champion title.

Lochgelly High was wrongly announced as winners in their class at the World Pipe Band Championships on August 17, only to learn several days later they had actually come 10th.

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band, from Fife, in action
The Fife high school pipe band in action. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Band leaders are among several pipe majors who have now expressed serious concerns over the handling of the issue.

And they have suggested the setting up of a separate Junior World Championship in a bid to ensure the “psychological wellbeing of young competitors”.

In a joint letter to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which organises the annual competition, the bands said the error had had a profound impact on young competitors globally.

And this led to “emotional trauma, loss of confidence and a loss of trust between the piping community and the RSPBA”.

“The reputational damage to the RSPBA has played out globally on social and national media,” they said.

‘Systemic institutional change is necessary’

Pipe band representatives met RSPBA officials last week to discuss the issue.

And they have now formed their own international working group.

They said: “It is the conclusion of this working group that clear systematic institutional change is necessary to improve the competitive environment for youth piping and drumming and to rebuild trust.”

The bands are urging the RSPBA to commission an urgent, independent review of its policies relating to youth piping and drumming.

This should include consultation with RSPBA office bearers, teachers and young players.

“This is essential to demonstrate the RSPBA is a competent body in this context and to rebuild trust,” they said.

‘Sincere and unreserved’ apology for world championship chaos

Lochgelly High School says it remains incredibly proud of its pipe band, despite the world championship disappointment.

Wishing the actual winners well, headteacher Ross Stewart described tenth place as “still a remarkable achievement”.

Lochgelly High School headteacher Ross Stewart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The RSPBA has not commented beyond an initial statement on August 20, before the meeting with affected bands.

It described the situation as “regrettable” and said it was taking it “extremely seriously”.

It blamed the mistake on a last minute change to the playing order in the NJB final.

And it added: “Our commitment to fairness, transparency and integrity is paramount.

“We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt and upset that this error has caused.”

More from Fife

Rosyth flooding Fife, Storm Babet, October 2023
Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget…
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…
Gavin Morrison
Fife serial flashing accused takes to stand to deny all charges
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
Council reveals St Andrews taxi measures to stop visitors being ripped off
Car crashed through beer garden wall at Gothenburg Hotel on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
Car crashes into hotel beer garden in Rosyth
Tom Holland with Anstruther Fish Bar staff
Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar
2
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band warm up at a previous event. Image: Steve MacDougally/DC Thomson
Former Kirkcaldy public toilet going under the hammer for £26,000
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band warm up at a previous event. Image: Steve MacDougally/DC Thomson
Renewed warning for Fife dog owners as parvovirus spreads to St Andrews and Cupar
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of warmer weather and 20°C temperatures as…
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band warm up at a previous event. Image: Steve MacDougally/DC Thomson
Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews cinema plan to start within…

Conversation