Fife high school pipe band stripped of world title after competition chaos

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association announced the wrong results at the world championships.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action at a previous competition. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band has lost its world champion title following a heartbreaking administration error.

We revealed on Wednesday the school’s triumph was hanging in the balance.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) has now admitted announcing the wrong results at the prestigious competition on Saturday.

And the Fife youngsters have now been told they actually came 10th in the Novice Juvenile Grade B (NJB) category.

The winners arere a team from Australia.

The RSPBA confirmed the news in a meeting with devastated band members this afternoon (Thurs).

However, Lochgelly High School say they remain incredibly proud, despite their disappointment.

The NJB is the only category affected by the error.

Lochgelly High School still ‘incredibly proud’

Lochgelly High School headteacher Ross Stewart says the young players involved want to congratulate the new world champions.

He described 10th place as “still a remarkable achievement” and says the entire school remains incredibly proud.

Lochgelly High School headteacher Ross Stewart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Stewart added: “The mature response and graciousness of our affected young people, particularly during such an uncertain and emotionally challenging time, has been truly inspiring.

“Many thanks to all within our school community who took the time to congratulate the band.

“We hope you will be able to do likewise in light of their response to a situation they were most unfairly subjected to.”

Pipe Band Association apologises for hurt and upset

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band had been celebrating scooping their category’s coveted top spot against 27 other teams at Glasgow Green.

But their jubilation was cut short as a result of the RSPBA’S mistake.

The RSPBA described the situation as “regrettable” and said it was taking it “extremely seriously”.

It blamed the mistake on a last minute change to the playing order in the NJB final.

And it appears documentation was not updated to reflect the change.

In a statement, the RSPBA says: “We can advise that steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of this situation at future championships.

“Our commitment to fairness, transparency and integrity is paramount.

“We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt and upset that this error has caused.”

Conversation