Fife high school pipe band’s world title hangs in balance after admin error

Lochgelly High School’s title as world pipe band champions is up in the air after an “administrative error”.

The school’s junior band won the coveted top spot at Glasgow Green on Saturday.

However, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which runs the competition, has now admitted it announced the wrong results.

What an end to a great season 🏆 Well done to everyone involved @FifeMusic @lhs_music pic.twitter.com/lRHBzCeVEF — Mr Stewart (@MrRossStewart) August 17, 2024

It has not yet revealed what that means for the 28 teams involved.

The Courier has approached the band for comment, but it is understood Lochgelly has been told its overall placing is affected, with band leaders asked to attend a zoom meeting on Thursday.

The correct results will be announced after “full talks” with the bands.

An official statement on the RSPBA website reads: “We regret to inform all bands, competitors and fans that an administrative and inputting error was identified in the final placing results of the Novice Juvenile Grade B (NJB) contest.

“Following a review of the placings data, it became clear the results were not accurately administered.”

The association described the situation as “regrettable”.

Pipe Band Association’s ‘unreserved and sincere’ apology for results error

According to the statement, officials are taking the matter “extremely seriously”.

“We have taken the time since last Saturday evening to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the error,” it says.

The association has now blamed the mistake on a last minute change to the playing order in the NJB final.

It appears documentation was not updated to reflect the change.

The NJB grade is the only one affected, with all other results confirmed as correct.

And the RSPBA adds: “We can advise that steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of this situation at future championships.

“Our commitment to fairness, transparency and integrity is paramount.

“We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt and upset that this error has caused.”

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band success story

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band is a real success story, with band and individual wins at every level.

Youngsters won the novice juvenile category at last year’s UK Championships in Northern Ireland.

And they perform regularly at national and international events.