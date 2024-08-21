Fife high school pipe band’s world title hangs in balance after admin error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife high school pipe band’s world title hangs in balance after admin error

Lochgelly High School's junior players were crowned world champions on Saturday.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action at a previous competition. Image: Fife Council.

Lochgelly High School’s title as world pipe band champions is up in the air after an “administrative error”.

The school’s junior band won the coveted top spot at Glasgow Green on Saturday.

However, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which runs the competition, has now admitted it announced the wrong results.

It has not yet revealed what that means for the 28 teams involved.

The Courier has approached the band for comment, but it is understood Lochgelly has been told its overall placing is affected, with band leaders asked to attend a zoom meeting on Thursday.

The correct results will be announced after “full talks” with the bands.

An official statement on the RSPBA website reads: “We regret to inform all bands, competitors and fans that an administrative and inputting error was identified in the final placing results of the Novice Juvenile Grade B (NJB) contest.

“Following a review of the placings data, it became clear the results were not accurately administered.”

The association described the situation as “regrettable”.

Pipe Band Association’s ‘unreserved and sincere’ apology for results error

According to the statement, officials are taking the matter “extremely seriously”.

“We have taken the time since last Saturday evening to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the error,” it says.

The association has now blamed the mistake on a last minute change to the playing order in the NJB final.

Lochgelly High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It appears documentation was not updated to reflect the change.

The NJB grade is the only one affected, with all other results confirmed as correct.

And the RSPBA adds: “We can advise that steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of this situation at future championships.

“Our commitment to fairness, transparency and integrity is paramount.

“We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt and upset that this error has caused.”

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band success story

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band is a real success story, with band and individual wins at every level.

Youngsters won the novice juvenile category at last year’s UK Championships in Northern Ireland.

And they perform regularly at national and international events.

Conversation