Cheers as Lochgelly High School Pipe Band crowned UK champions for second time in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cheers as Lochgelly High School Pipe Band crowned UK champions for second time in four years

The Fife youngsters learned of their win on the ferry crossing home from the competition in Northern Ireland.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action on Saturday. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Members of Lochgelly High School Pipe Band cheered with joy as they were declared UK champions on Saturday.

The youngsters learned they were first in their class during a ferry ride home from the UK Pipe Band Championships in Northern Ireland.

And they leapt to their feet as the announcement was made via video link.

The youngsters were competing in the Novice Juvenile B category against Dollar Academy, Preston Lodge High School in Prestonpans, and Down Academy from Northern Ireland.

It’s the second time in four years the Fife school has scooped the accolade.

And the music department said staff were “thrilled beyond measure” for the marvellous young people who had worked so hard.

Lochgelly High School PB in Lurgan Park June 23.

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band with their winning run in Novice Juvenile B at the Uk PB Championships in Lurgan Park today 10th June 23.

Posted by We Love Pipe Bands on Saturday, 10 June 2023

The school was delighted to achieve third place in the Scottish Schools Championships in Kilmarnock in March.

But youngsters were overjoyed to be first in their class in Saturday’s competition.

Afterwards, the school tweeted: “Proud doesn’t even cover it!

“What an amazing achievement. So proud of you all.”

‘Really amazing’ win for Lochgelly High School Pipe Band

Pipe band member Ellie Butchard described the success as really amazing.

She said: “We have worked so hard, really improved and came together as a team.

“The trip to Northern Ireland brought us even closer together.

“I can’t wait for the rest of the season, especially the World Championships at Glasgow Green in August.”

School staff are ‘immensely proud’

Lochgelly High School acting headteacher Lynn Porter said staff were immensely proud of everyone involved.

“Our young people, their teachers and the whole pipe band family of parent and carers, fundraisers and supporters are delighted,” she said.

“The young people found out the result on the way back home on the ferry and it was great to see their delight in the video posted on Twitter.

“The whole school is very proud of them.”

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band was established several years ago.

And it performs regularly at national and international events, including Highland Games.

The school was the only Fife team competing at Saturday’s championship.

More from Fife

Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
Artist Helen Glassford in her studio in Newport on Tay.
Helen Glassford: The Fife-based artist's new work captures images found in wonder
Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline
Police probe spate of vandalism and break-ins at Dunfermline park
Ska band Bombskare are among this year's performers at the Silverburn Festival.
Shambolics and Bombskare to headline this year's Silverburn Festival in Fife
Allan Reid.
Carer, 64, suspended for unwanted sexual advance to man in Fife
Newport resident Suzi Morrow
'People rely on the Tay Bridge': How are commuters preparing for a summer of…
4
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
Fife woman's fury over Victoria Hospital access after ill husband lay unconscious on ground…
Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line
The damage caused by the fire at Valley Primary School in Kirkcaldy.
Police probe after fire started in grounds of two Kirkcaldy schools
A new farmers' market will start in Cupar on Saturday.
Delight as new Fife farmers' market to start weeks after shock announcement

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]