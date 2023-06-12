Cheers as Lochgelly High School Pipe Band crowned UK champions for second time in four years

Members of Lochgelly High School Pipe Band cheered with joy as they were declared UK champions on Saturday.

The youngsters learned they were first in their class during a ferry ride home from the UK Pipe Band Championships in Northern Ireland.

And they leapt to their feet as the announcement was made via video link.

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band – 2023 United Kingdom CHAMPIONS! We are so proud of our pupils. We learned the results on the ferry home – what a reaction! 🏆🏆🏆🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/e4T34ngzbU — Lochgelly High School Music Department (@lhs_music) June 10, 2023

The youngsters were competing in the Novice Juvenile B category against Dollar Academy, Preston Lodge High School in Prestonpans, and Down Academy from Northern Ireland.

It’s the second time in four years the Fife school has scooped the accolade.

And the music department said staff were “thrilled beyond measure” for the marvellous young people who had worked so hard.

Lochgelly High School PB in Lurgan Park June 23. Lochgelly High School Pipe Band with their winning run in Novice Juvenile B at the Uk PB Championships in Lurgan Park today 10th June 23. Posted by We Love Pipe Bands on Saturday, 10 June 2023

The school was delighted to achieve third place in the Scottish Schools Championships in Kilmarnock in March.

But youngsters were overjoyed to be first in their class in Saturday’s competition.

Afterwards, the school tweeted: “Proud doesn’t even cover it!

“What an amazing achievement. So proud of you all.”

‘Really amazing’ win for Lochgelly High School Pipe Band

Pipe band member Ellie Butchard described the success as really amazing.

She said: “We have worked so hard, really improved and came together as a team.

“The trip to Northern Ireland brought us even closer together.

“I can’t wait for the rest of the season, especially the World Championships at Glasgow Green in August.”

School staff are ‘immensely proud’

Lochgelly High School acting headteacher Lynn Porter said staff were immensely proud of everyone involved.

“Our young people, their teachers and the whole pipe band family of parent and carers, fundraisers and supporters are delighted,” she said.

“The young people found out the result on the way back home on the ferry and it was great to see their delight in the video posted on Twitter.

“The whole school is very proud of them.”

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band was established several years ago.

And it performs regularly at national and international events, including Highland Games.

The school was the only Fife team competing at Saturday’s championship.