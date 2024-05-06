NHS Fife getting rid of ‘People’s Piano’ from Victoria Hospital after spate of vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife getting rid of ‘People’s Piano’ from Victoria Hospital after spate of vandalism

The baby grand piano is now up for grabs after five years at the hospital.

By Neil Henderson
Conflicting signage on the People's Piano at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Conflicting signage on the piano at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Derek Cawkwell / DC Thomson

NHS Fife has been forced to remove the ‘People’s Piano’ after continuous vandalism rendered it unplayable.

The baby grand piano has been located at Victoria Hospital’s main entrance since 2019.

Known as the ‘People’s Piano’, it was donated to NHS staff by Balbirnie House Hotel.

After funding from Fife Health Board Endowment Fund to help restore the piano, it was installed at the Kirkcaldy hospital’s main foyer.

There had been an open invitation for people to come and play if they so wished.

However, visitors to Victoria Hospital were left baffled by recent signs telling them not to play on a piano specially installed for public use.

Conflicting signs baffle visitors to Victoria Hospital

One sign stated that anyone could “sit down, take a few minutes, and play a tune for fellow visitors patients, and staff.”

But another message recently placed on the piano from the facilities directorate says the piano should not be played.

Tricia Marwick, the then chair of NHS Fife board, alongside senior charge nurse Angela Glancey and Nicholas Russell when the piano was installed in 2019. Image: DC Thomson

Visitor Derek Cawkwell told The Courier he’d spotted the conflicting signs while visiting the hospital.

He said: “I had an appointment and noticed it on the way in from the main entrance.

“Maybe it’s my quirky sense of humour but seeing those signs really amused me.”

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson

Photos of the conflicting signs drew many comments after being posted on social media.

One person wrote: “Not everything is so black and white in Kirkcaldy…so no getting all keyed up over it!”

While another referenced the comedians Morecambe And Wise and their famous TV piano sketch. “It’s maybe for those who play all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order?” they quipped.

People’s Piano has been repeatedly vandalised

However, NHS Fife bosses have revealed that vandalism and constant maintenance means the People’s Piano now needs a new home.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife was kindly gifted a baby grand piano back in 2019, which was used extensively prior to the start of the Covid pandemic.

“Unfortunately, in the period since the piano has been subject to minor acts of vandalism which has prevented it being available for use.

“In addition, its location within the Victoria Hospital means that it very frequently requires tuning to remain playable.

“To ensure that the piano can still be played and enjoyed, we are inviting charities and community groups based in Fife who would benefit from it to contact us.”

Conversation