Police conclude probe into racist Dundee graffiti ‘aimed at Humza Yousaf’

Abuse including a P-word slur appeared close to the outgoing first minister's home in April.

By Andrew Robson
The racist graffiti apparently aimed at Humza Yousaf in Broughty Ferry. Image: PA Wire/Supplied
The racist graffiti apparently aimed at Humza Yousaf in Broughty Ferry. Image: PA Wire/Supplied

Police say they have concluded their investigation into racist graffiti allegedly aimed at Humza Yousaf near his Dundee home.

No arrests have been made since a probe was launched into the graffiti, which appeared on walls and fences in Broughty Ferry on April 1.

The vandalism, which included a P-word slur and the word “Humza” in an apparent reference to the outgoing first minister, appeared the same day Scotland’s new hate crime laws came into force.

The former SNP leader said his “heart sank” when he heard about the Hamilton Street graffiti.

Residents also hit out at the abuse and said it was “clearly” aimed at the politician.

Police carry out ‘extensive inquiries’ into racist graffiti

However, the investigation into the vandalism has now concluded, with no arrests or charges after “extensive inquiries” by officers.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries were carried out into offensive graffiti on Hamilton Road, Broughty Ferry, which was reported on Monday April 1.

“There are no further lines of inquiry and the investigation has concluded.”

Mr Yousaf – who is set to be replaced as first minister by John Swinney – and the SNP have been contacted for comment.

