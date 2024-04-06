Humza Yousaf on racist graffiti in Dundee and where hate crime debate went ‘seriously off track’ as FM writes for The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

Humza Yousaf on racist graffiti in Dundee and where hate crime debate went ‘seriously off track’ as FM writes for The Courier

Scotland's first minister reflects on the week the Hate Crime Act came into force.

Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf.
By Humza Yousaf

There has been too much heat and not enough light around discussion of the legislation to tackle hate crime, which came into force last Monday.

Vigorous debate is part and parcel of a free society, and something we should all cherish.

The responsibility when discussing complex issues such as the Hate Crime Act – particularly for politicians, but also for all those who have a role in public life – is for that debate to be rooted in reality, conducted respectfully and one based on the facts, not on deliberately peddling disinformation.

So here are some facts.

Hate crime continues to be a problem in our society. In Scotland, 5,738 charges of hate crime were reported in 2022/23. That is 5,738 too many.

People shouldn’t be the victims of hatred because they are disabled, or due to their religion, sexuality, race or transgender identity.

If we truly believe in taking a zero-tolerance approach to hatred, then the law has to adequately protect people from those who wish to stir up hatred against them for simply being who they are, as the Hate Crime Act does.

‘False claim’

Here is another fact.

A stirring up offence for racial hatred has existed in Scotland for almost 40 years, without controversy.

If the law protects me from people stirring up hatred against because of the colour of my skin, why should it not protect someone who is Catholic, disabled or gay?

The new offences described above actually have a higher threshold for an offence to be committed than the offence of stirring up racial hatred, which has rightly been part of our criminal law for nearly four decades.

What the new law doesn’t do is curtail our right to free speech, which is embedded in the act.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Dingwall this week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

One example of where the debate went seriously off track last week was in a BBC radio programme, which started with the false claim that it is now “a criminal offence in Scotland” to make “derogatory comments” based on the characteristics covered by the act.

That is simply untrue.

The truth is that the legislation doesn’t prevent people expressing controversial, challenging or offensive views, nor does it seek to stifle criticism or rigorous debate.

The act explicitly, in black and white, protects your freedom of expression.

Indeed, the act is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, including Article 10 which protects everyone’s right to freedom of expression.

‘I was not surprised by racist graffiti near my home’

There was fruitful cross-party dialogue when the bill was going through Parliament to build in these protections.

The sad reality is that hatred remains far too prevalent in our society, and we must be vigilant against a rise in all its forms.

When I heard about the racist graffiti directed against me near my home in Broughty Ferry, my heart sank.

But the real sadness is that I was not surprised.

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Abuse aimed at Humza Yousaf, including P-word slurs, was graffitied onto properties in Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry.

The overwhelming number of people in Scotland celebrate our diversity, but we cannot deny that hatred is harboured by a small minority.

I have been on the receiving end of racism and Islamophobia all my life.

As a father of two girls and blessed with a baby on the way, I feel an even greater obligation to work as first minister to help make Scotland even better for the next generation.

‘False fears’

A new-born child cannot know hate.

Hatred of other people because they are different is learned, unfortunately from within our society.

That is why collectively we have to do all we can to overcome hatred in all its forms, and to do so in a responsible manner, including appropriate legislative measures.

Campaigners outside Holyrood on Monday to protest against hate crime laws. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Critics of this law shouldn’t exaggerate its impact with false fears.

Equally, its proponents shouldn’t pretend that it can of itself eradicate hatred and prejudice from our society.

That’s a responsibility for all of us.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB vaping schools column Picture shows; St Paul's RC Academy head teacher Kirsty Small with Sarah Anderson, Educational Support Worker with the information leaflets and vapes found at the school./RB quote card. St Paul's Dundee. Supplied by Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee primary kids vaping is a step too far - let's make…
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Can parliament that failed to organise functioning recycling scheme be trusted with…
How the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant would look, according to the plans lodged with the council. Image: Bradley Architecture
MARTEL MAXWELL: My Wagamama Dundee delight – and why our city has become coolest…
7
Dundee's low emission zone. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone is gesture politics at best
22
Campaigners outside Holyrood on Monday to protest against hate crime laws. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: SNP have divided country with hate crime law and put intolerable pressure…
10
Liam McArthur Scottish Parliament Assisted Dying
KEZIA DUGDALE: Assisted dying law could become parliament's finest hour
VisitScotland visitor centre Perth
COURIER OPINION: VisitScotland centre closures could prove a costly mistake
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB staycation column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird staycation column. Anstruther. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 23/03/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Night out in Anstruther pub showed me how special staycations can be
2
First Minister Humza Yousaf
ALASDAIR CLARK: Humza Yousaf survived his first year with little to celebrate
3
John Alexander Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee's council leader hiding from public damages the city's reputation
8

Conversation