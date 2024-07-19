KATE MUNRO: The climate I grew up with is gone – that’s why the people of Montrose are speaking up on coastal erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KATE MUNRO: The climate I grew up with is gone – that’s why the people of Montrose are speaking up on coastal erosion

Angus climate campaigner Kate Munro offers her perspective on the coastal erosion threat facing Montrose.

Angus Climate Hub co-ordinator Kate Munro on the dunes at Montrose.
Angus Climate Hub co-ordinator Kate Munro on the dunes at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By By Kate Munro

A year of getting around Angus without a car takes a bit of patience.

Hundreds of journeys on foot, bike, bus and car share, have taken me to a lot of places and there’s always plenty of time to chat.

On a recent lift to Montrose, I got dropped off at Greggs on the High street before 8am.

It’s busy. Queuing between a mechanic and a dental nurse, I started up my first climate conversation of the day.

Coffee plants don’t cope with the new normal of high temperatures, floods and droughts.

This is a familiar story to my queuing companions.

Kate Munro of Angus Climate Hub at Montrose seafront.
Kate Munro on the dunes at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We share a moment of collective anxiety, as we contemplate life without caffeine.

The mechanic has a something to add, he shares the recent rediscovery of a Highland coffee from Sierra Leone, “it grows better in higher temperatures”.

It turns out that this miraculous coffee plant has its roots in Angus, first described by Forfar botanist George Don in 1834. We nod and relax. It seems our cuppa is safe.

This fleeting chat is one of hundreds I’ve had. Everybody gets it; we have to change how we do just about everything and get to net zero.

Often folk share their ideas and insights on what to do. I am grateful for all of them.

Knowing about climate change in your head is one thing, for many in Angus that knowing has gone much deeper.

Gentle chat, pounding tide

For hundreds of families the record-breaking winter storms unleashed an ongoing tragedy. Lives, homes, jobs, businesses and even landscapes continue to be deeply affected.

Last year, Montrose Links lost seven metres of dunes. Possible flood corridors have been identified.

As I sit in a café, at the highest tide of the decade, I felt it pounding the sea defences a few metres away. This kind of knowing makes you pay attention.

Summer at Montrose beach.
A calm summer scene at Montrose beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Today, the café chatter, like the waves, is just a gentle murmur, but these deep impacts leave a mark in our minds, our lives and our landscapes.

The climate I grew up with is gone.

What replaces it is altogether less predictable. The cost of living, climate and nature crises are inseparable. These shocks will keep on coming.

The people of Montrose are already speaking up.

Bringing the understanding, lived experience and insights of all kinds of local people to the table is vital to find good ways forward.

If you have ideas and experience to share, get in touch. Angus Climate Hub will be hosting a discussion about erosion of the dunes on the morning of Saturday September 14 at the Montrose LandxSea Film festival.

See you there.

Kate Munro is the co-ordinator of the Angus Climate Hub (angusclimatehub.co.uk) dedicated to supporting more people in Angus to understand, take action and thrive in a changing climate.

The Angus Climate Hub is one of 22 climate hubs across Scotland, supported by the Scottish Government.

In our series on coastal erosion, The Courier is highlighting the dangers of rising sea levels and destructive storms, and demanding councils and government act now before it is too late.

More from Opinion

First Minister John Swinney speaks in Glasgow ahead of general election.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Can SNP avoid civil war? Early signs are not good…
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee LEZ fines are a travesty – and an extra tax on…
28
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
10
SNP MPs Chris Law and Pete Wishart.
JIM SPENCE: Chris Law and Pete Wishart demands illustrate why SNP turfed out in…
10
Saoirse Amira Anis, who exhibited at the DCA in 2023, channels her bodily experience of rage through a mythical creature as it tries to return to the sea and moves along Dundee’s waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after a shooting. Image: Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Trump attack is reminder of political violence closer to home
2
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Early release of prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass would be complete…
Is Nicola Sturgeon to blame for SNP's election wipe-out?
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon puts person first, party second and independence third
12
Indy supporters outside Perth Concert Hall in 2022 after Supreme Court ruled Scotland could not hold second referendum without Westminster consent. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STUART NICOLSON: SNP dialling down on independence would be a mistake
11
Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angela Rayner could be Labour’s secret weapon in Scotland
3

Conversation