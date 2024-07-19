Stirlingshire dairy farmer blasted for countryside drink-drive ‘culture’ comment after third conviction

A Stirlingshire dairy farmer has been blasted for suggesting drink-driving is part of the countryside culture after receiving his third conviction.

William Brewster drove a Ford vehicle while more than four times the limit (98mics/22) on the A81 road, near Braeval Forrest and elsewhere, on May 25 this year.

The 68-year-old, of Wester Borland Farm, just off the A873 west of Thornhill, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty.

Sentencing, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Brewster: “This is your third drink-driving offence.

“What concerns me is your attitude to driving while under the influence.

“You are quoted (in a social work report) saying it’s ‘part of the culture here’ to have glasses of wine after dinner.

“That might well be the case but if you consider it part of the culture to then drive after doing that, you are sadly mistaken”.

Massive fine instead of prison

Prosecutor Amy Sneddon told Stirling Sheriff Court it was around 12.15pm when Brewster was reported to police by another driver concerned about him straddling the centre lane of the road.

He was later traced by officers and breathalysed.

The sheriff told him custodial sentences were limited for such offences and although that might give him “a jolt” not to repeat it, society would not benefit much.

Instead, the sheriff fined Brewster £3,575, banned him from driving for four years, and made a requirement for him to resit his driving test to get his licence back “in view of his attitude to this type of offending” and his record.

He also placed Brewster on offender supervision for 18 months with a conduct requirement to attend the Change Grow Live programme.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Grieve had argued for a non-custodial sentence and said Brewster was “open and candid” with a social worker and demonstrated remorse for his actions.

Sheriff Hamilton said: “A candid account but he does seem to say I don’t really care because that’s the culture in the countryside – we all drink and drive.”

Last conviction a decade ago

The defence lawyer pointed out his last conviction was more than 10 years ago.

She said: “He fully accepts it’s not acceptable but there have been periods of desistance”.

Ms Grieve said her client, who manages a 500-acre dairy farm, suggested some of his alcohol issues are linked to a “nasty divorce”.

Ms Grieve said the farm is currently in deficit but this should “turn on its head” to profit with a new milk contract in September.

The court heard Brewster also earns an average of £400 per week working with a food company.

