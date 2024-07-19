Stirlingshire dairy farmer blasted for countryside drink-drive ‘culture’ comment after third conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire dairy farmer blasted for countryside drink-drive ‘culture’ comment after third conviction

William Brewster was caught behind the wheel while more than four times the drink-drive limit.

By Jamie McKenzie
William Brewster
William Brewster.

A Stirlingshire dairy farmer has been blasted for suggesting drink-driving is part of the countryside culture after receiving his third conviction.

William Brewster drove a Ford vehicle while more than four times the limit (98mics/22) on the A81 road, near Braeval Forrest and elsewhere, on May 25 this year.

The 68-year-old, of Wester Borland Farm, just off the A873 west of Thornhill, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty.

Sentencing, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Brewster: “This is your third drink-driving offence.

“What concerns me is your attitude to driving while under the influence.

“You are quoted (in a social work report) saying it’s ‘part of the culture here’ to have glasses of wine after dinner.

“That might well be the case but if you consider it part of the culture to then drive after doing that, you are sadly mistaken”.

Massive fine instead of prison

Prosecutor Amy Sneddon told Stirling Sheriff Court it was around 12.15pm when Brewster was reported to police by another driver concerned about him straddling the centre lane of the road.

He was later traced by officers and breathalysed.

William Brewster
William Brewster.

The sheriff told him custodial sentences were limited for such offences and although that might give him “a jolt” not to repeat it, society would not benefit much.

Instead, the sheriff fined Brewster £3,575, banned him from driving for four years, and made a requirement for him to resit his driving test to get his licence back “in view of his attitude to this type of offending” and his record.

He also placed Brewster on offender supervision for 18 months with a conduct requirement to attend the Change Grow Live programme.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Grieve had argued for a non-custodial sentence and said Brewster was “open and candid” with a social worker and demonstrated remorse for his actions.

Sheriff Hamilton said: “A candid account but he does seem to say I don’t really care because that’s the culture in the countryside – we all drink and drive.”

Last conviction a decade ago

The defence lawyer pointed out his last conviction was more than 10 years ago.

She said: “He fully accepts it’s not acceptable but there have been periods of desistance”.

Ms Grieve said her client, who manages a 500-acre dairy farm, suggested some of his alcohol issues are linked to a “nasty divorce”.

Ms Grieve said the farm is currently in deficit but this should “turn on its head” to profit with a new milk contract in September.

The court heard Brewster also earns an average of £400 per week working with a food company.

