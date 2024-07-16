MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots are better than that

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots are better than that

"Here we are, having to endure a minority’s view in the name of something called The National when there is nothing representative about what it means to be Scottish."

Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
By Martel Maxwell

Scrolling through the headlines online on Sunday, I saw a front page that made me freeze in horror.

A message from Scottish newspaper The National to Spain, as they prepared to take on England in the final of the Euros.

It was dominated by a mocked-up image of Spanish footballer Rodri kicking an obese, topless and tattooed England fan shaped like a football on a beach.

The headline: Time For Revenge.

Below: Our message to Spain- save us from an England win (or we’ll never hear the end of it.)

The National has apologised for Saturday’s front page, but it remains on X. Image: X

It’s hard to explain the impact of the image and words unless you’ve seen it. I found it repulsive. I was embarrassed and confused.

On it wittered about how England had taken over Spanish resorts, spoiled their country and… I had to stop reading.

I took to social media to get a handle on the reaction and saw outage – from Scots – in every corner. Even the most ardent “anyone but England” Scot.

“Is this not racist?” Said someone on X.

They had a point. Representing any nation with a fat, aggressive stereotype would be bad enough but it was lazy and stupid – and coming from a country that hardly lit up the pitch at the tournament, spiteful too.

England arguably may not have lit up the pitch either in their matches but to the final they had made it while we fell at the first hurdle.

How this page got past a team of sub editors and editor I’ll never know. A defence soon came that they’d overstepped the mark with what was supposed to be a “lighthearted joke”.

Do these people wake each morning angry with England and go to bed incandescent with rage? Is their hatred against our neighbours their defining characteristic?

The Courier’s editor David Clegg put it well – and in a much more measured tone than I – when upon retweeting (does one still retweet or X-reet?) said: ‘Hello England. Been in Scotland 24 years and I can confirm they’re not this tedious.’

The National front page is minority view

And yet here we are, having to endure a minority’s view in the name of something called The National when there is nothing representative in this about what it means to be Scottish.

Take the Tartan Army and their representation of Scotland in Germany during the Euros. Germans fell in love with them and with our country because of their attitude and behaviour.

This isn’t something I just read about – with heart-warming pictures of men in kilts helping elderly residents across the road.

Scotland fans in Germany. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

I, like many of you, have spoken to friends who were there with astonishing accounts of how we – the people of Scotland – did us proud.

One friend told me how she watched our fans get beer crates after every round and pick up empty glasses so staff didn’t have to.

Another pal from the Ferry flew to Germany with friends after we’d been kicked out of the competition for a week’s holiday – ideally they’d have watched Scotland play but were excited to soak up the atmosphere.

To their astonishment, Scottish fans were still there – in pubs and hotels, cheering on various countries and often having beers with English fans.

When it comes to England in sport, there’s a huge spectrum of beliefs as to what Scottish people think and how they act.

Admittedly, I’m at one end – the pro-England one and I have my reasons.

If Scotland are not playing, I’d generally back England. Unless they’re too cocky – which happens.

In fact, I’d usually support Ireland first (apart from in rugby – sorry, too cocky) as I’ve got a bit of Irish blood in me.

A prouder Scot you won’t find – I’m the girl reciting Burns after a few at a party – but I believe I am British too.

Martel and Still Game star Gavin Mitchell at the Pride of Scotland awards. Supplied by Martel Maxwell

My great-grandad from Dundee fought and died for Queen and country. I was born in London to parents both from Charleston in Lochee who had moved to London.

My mum went for a holiday when she was 16 and came back eight years later when I was two. I’ve lived and worked in England for years. Many in the North of England consider themselves more in tune with Scotland than London.

English colleagues  were confused and hurt when they read in quarters we hated them and that the desire to be independent was rising.

But this is not political. You can want independence or not, you can support England in football, cricket or rugby – or not.

Whatever blows your hair back. Live and let live.

But you just have to look at our fans in Germany to see what Scottish people are – the fabric that makes them the best in the world.

We are tolerant, we are kind, we are funny and we are resilient.

And we deserve to be represented accordingly.

