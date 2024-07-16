Debate: England football rivalry – harmless fun or something more sinister?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: England football rivalry – harmless fun or something more sinister?

Let us know your views in our comments section below if the 'anyone but England' banter is harmless or harmful.

Stephen Flynn poking fun at Rodri with a tears face following Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain.
Stephen Flynn told Rodri 'all is forgiven' as he poked fun at rivals England after their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.
By Reporter

England’s journey to the final of Euro 2024 before losing to Spain has reignited the debate about the ‘Auld Enemy’.

Is Scotland’s football rivalry with the Three Lions harmless fun or something more sinister?

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn enjoyed Sunday night’s defeat and his jibes – which included an image of him making a crying gesture next to Spain star Rodri’s red home strip – prompted an unprecedented reaction in The Courier’s comments section.

It comes as a national newspaper in Scotland apologised for “leaning into lazy stereotypes” with its depiction of England supporters on a front page ahead of the match.

Days earlier Mr Flynn wrote on X: “Football rivalry at club and international level is normal and healthy.

“Without it the game is nothing. Lazy stereotypes, xenophobia and a dose of snobbery is not what rivalry, nor football, should be about.

“Let’s just stick to petty, ill informed, good natured and funny.”

Is ‘anyone but England’ all in good fun or does it do more harm than good?

Let us know your views on the rivalry with England in our comment section below.

