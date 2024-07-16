JIM SPENCE: Chris Law and Pete Wishart demands illustrate why SNP turfed out in huge numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Chris Law and Pete Wishart demands illustrate why SNP turfed out in huge numbers

'Other than staunch independence supporters, is there anyone who hasn’t grown weary of SNP buck passing?'

SNP MPs Chris Law and Pete Wishart.
By Jim Spence

Chris Law and Pete Wishart’s demand that the Labour party scrap the two-child benefit cap starkly illustrates why the party was turfed out in huge numbers by the electorate two weeks ago.

They were routed for many reasons.

But their inability to make tough decisions – which they had the power to take but didn’t – sums them up as a party of loudmouths who were empty vessels when push came to shove.

The insistence that Keir Starmer’s government bins the cap neatly sidesteps the fact the SNP government in Edinburgh has the devolved power to mitigate the policy.

In fact, the Alba MSP Ash Regan has called on the SNP to do just that by giving more money to councils to help with lifting kids out of poverty.

That, though, doesn’t suit the grievance mongering blame game which finally caught up with the SNP when they lost 39 MPs at the general election.

You might think that would tell them something.

But the fact that it hasn’t is why I expect them to face the same kind of hammering they’ve just endured at Westminster come the Holyrood elections in 2026.

‘SNP reluctant to accept blame’

The big switch to Labour signals that many who previously moved from them to the nationalists – and switched back again on July 4 – will be happy to repeat that process two years from now.

The nationalists’ dominance in Scottish politics meant they became convinced of their infallibility.

Even now, having been railroaded at the election, they are reluctant to accept blame for anything.

Other than staunch independence supporters, is there anyone who hasn’t grown weary of SNP buck passing?

General election 2024
Chris Law following election win. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Pete Wishart celebrates his win in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The two-cap benefit situation illustrates the inability of the SNP to take a mature stance on serious issues.

No government can please everyone. Hard choices must be made, and difficult decisions taken as to what ranks where in order of importance.

The SNP could alleviate the effects of the cap brought in by the Conservatives but that would mean making a tough decision to allocate money to that instead of elsewhere.

Grown-up politicians accept restricted choices. Immature ones apportion blame elsewhere.

Too many folk have now seen through the SNP student politics strategy and the way back for them will be long and painful.

Their artificial angst and hand-wringing excuses have run out of road.

‘Disaffected SNP ranks’

There’s also a question over where the wider independence movement goes from here.

It is fractured, splintered, disheartened and disorganised.

Alba, led by Alex Salmond, looks to have a very forlorn hope of making any real inroads to challenge even a desperately disjointed SNP.

Former first minister Alex Salmond.
They captured less than 12,000 votes and no slick PR strategy or positive media coverage is likely to shift that dial sufficiently to make any major progress.

There’s a very slight hope they may return a handful of MSPs due to Holyrood’s proportional representation system, but so too might Nigel Farage’s Reform party if they haven’t self-combusted by then.

Given the current rancour and recriminations brewing within the disaffected SNP ranks, there’s every possibility they might also self-ignite before then.

Conversation