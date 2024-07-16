David Babunski joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘extended’ chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

David Babunski joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘extended’ chase

Babunski, 30, has penned a one-year deal with the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United have made David Babunski their 7th summer signing
Dundee United have made Babunski their 7th summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have completed the signing of North Macedonia international David Babunski.

The experienced midfielder has penned a one-year contract with the Tannadice outfit after exercising an option to annul his deal with relegated Hungarian side Mezokovesd.

United hold the option for a further season.

A graduate of Barcelona’s iconic La Masia academy, Babunski went on to play for Red Star Belgrade before a bold switch to Japanese football with Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama F Marinos and Omiya Ardija.

A spell in Romanian football followed, where he turned out for Botosani and Viitorul Constanta, before three years in Hungary with Debrecen and Mezokovesd.

Babunski has been capped 15 times for his country and will hope his switch to Scotland reignites his international career. 

David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country. Image; Shutterstock

United boss Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “David’s pedigree is unquestionable, having enjoyed a footballing education second to none with Barcelona.

“His subsequent career has demonstrated both his versatility to adapt to several different cultures, on and off the park, and his quality to remain at the top level.

“He’s a player we’ve had on our radar for an extended period of time, so to introduce him to the training group was extremely gratifying.

“During the session, he reaffirmed the reasons why we brought him to the club immediately, showing an immense level of technical ability and desire to impress.

“I’m delighted to have him as part of the squad and eagerly anticipate his positive impact on the squad as a whole.”

David Babunski takes in his new surroundings at Dundee United
Babunski takes in his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United FC

Babunski eyes “great challenge”

Babunski becomes United’s seventh summer signing following the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski. 

He added:  “It’s going to be a great challenge for me. The expectations for this season are high, as they should be, and we have to believe we can do something special.”

