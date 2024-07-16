David Babunski joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘extended’ chase

Dundee United have completed the signing of North Macedonia international David Babunski.

The experienced midfielder has penned a one-year contract with the Tannadice outfit after exercising an option to annul his deal with relegated Hungarian side Mezokovesd.

United hold the option for a further season.

A graduate of Barcelona’s iconic La Masia academy, Babunski went on to play for Red Star Belgrade before a bold switch to Japanese football with Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama F Marinos and Omiya Ardija.

A spell in Romanian football followed, where he turned out for Botosani and Viitorul Constanta, before three years in Hungary with Debrecen and Mezokovesd.

Babunski has been capped 15 times for his country and will hope his switch to Scotland reignites his international career.

United boss Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “David’s pedigree is unquestionable, having enjoyed a footballing education second to none with Barcelona.

“His subsequent career has demonstrated both his versatility to adapt to several different cultures, on and off the park, and his quality to remain at the top level.

“He’s a player we’ve had on our radar for an extended period of time, so to introduce him to the training group was extremely gratifying.

“During the session, he reaffirmed the reasons why we brought him to the club immediately, showing an immense level of technical ability and desire to impress.

“I’m delighted to have him as part of the squad and eagerly anticipate his positive impact on the squad as a whole.”

Babunski eyes “great challenge”

Babunski becomes United’s seventh summer signing following the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski.

He added: “It’s going to be a great challenge for me. The expectations for this season are high, as they should be, and we have to believe we can do something special.”