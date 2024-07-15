EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski determined to dazzle Dundee United fans as winger hails Terrors welcome

Kristijan Trapanovski has been humbled by the welcome he has received from eager Arabs.

And the Dundee United new boy is determined to repay them with dazzling displays.

The arrival of the former Macedonia U/21 international has been met with significant fanfare, with Trapanovski fresh from a superb campaign in his homeland with FK Shkupi and firmly on the radar of the senior national side.

That excitement has been amplified on social media, with the winger immediately embraced by United fans.

Trapanovski endured a debut to forget on Saturday as Falkirk cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory in the Premier Sports Cup. However, both of the Tangerines’ shots on target came from him driving inside from the left flank.

“I have received a lot of nice messages from the Dundee United supporters and that is special, and good for my confidence,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport. “But this means I need to repay them with good games.

“There were some difficulties at the beginning – which is normal – but after three or four games, I think it won’t be a problem and I will show my qualities.

“Saturday was a hard start to the season but, as the season goes on, I know we can get better and better. We will work hard and keep a cool head. The work starts again on Monday.”

Trapanovski: There was a lot of hype…there still is!

Indeed, Trapanovski is accustomed to lofty expectations.

Once considered arguably the brightest young talent in Macedonia – emerging through the highly-regarded Akademija Pandev – he joined Czech giants Slavia Prague as a precocious 18-year-old in 2017.

Trapanovski readily admits that those early pressures, allied with being a teenager away from home for the first time, contributed to a testing time.

Loan spells at Tatran Presov, Viktoria Zizkov and Podbrezova follwed, before returning to his homeland in 2020.

Now 24 years of age, he feels far more equipped to shine abroad – with plenty of eyes still on him.

“The first time I went abroad, there was a lot of pressure on me, and I was so young,” he recalled. “It was hard to be out of my country and away from everyone.

“This time, it is different. I have more experience and I am confident everything will be okay.

“There was a lot of hype back then to deal with. There still is! Back in Macedonia, the people expect from me, and I believe I will make a big impact soon.”

He is hopeful that “impact” will extend to a senior call-up from North Macedonia boss Blagoja Milevski, who has already made contact following Trapanovski’s sensational showings for FK Shkupi last term.

“I dream to play for the national team and hopefully in September, I get the call-up I have been waiting for,” added Trapanovski. “During last winter, I spoke with the national team coach, and he explained the situation to me.

So, if I have good performances at Dundee United, then he can call me.”

Advice from his countryman

Trapanovski needn’t look far for inspiration.

Compatriot Bojan Miovski – represented by the same agency as the United signing – has been a runaway success with Aberdeen, notching 44 goals in 95 outings, and looks increasingly likely to earn the Dons a bumper fee.

Champions League-bound Serie A side Bologna are reportedly interested in signing the classy striker as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United in a £36 million deal this week.

“I spoke with Bojan before making my decision,” revealed Trapanovski. “He told me great things about the coach (Jim Goodwin) and the league. Bojan is a good guy and helped me – so I hope he makes a good move, now!

“He has proved that you can make a mark in Scotland, and I hope I can follow in his footsteps.”