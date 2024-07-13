Jim Goodwin slams ‘alarming reality check’ as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury update

Jim Goodwin slammed a dire Dundee United display as the Tangerines fell to a meek 2-0 reverse against Falkirk.

Goodwin described the showing as “alarming” and a “reality check” and, while United did field four debutants in a new-look 3-4-3 shape, the Tannadice gaffer refused to make any excuses for the result.

Falkirk rattled the bar through Calvin Miller after 51 seconds and it proved to be a sign of things to come, with Jack Walton forced into a fine save to deny Callumn Morrison and the Bairns playing some delightful, up-tempo football.

Dylan Tait deservedly gave the hosts the lead on the hour mark before Morrison rattled the woodwork again. Ross McIver then doubled the advantage with a clinical header, soaring over Vicko Sevelj at the back post.

“It was extremely disappointing in every department,” rued Goodwin. “We had a really good four weeks of pre-season, but it certainly didn’t show out there.

“It was a proper reality check for us.

“While I could stand here and make all the excuses in the world about having a new group of players and still working on things, that would be disrespectful to Falkirk. They were the better team and deserved to win.

“You want to start with a performance that matches the optimism the supporters come with, and that didn’t happen. We, as a team – me included – didn’t show a lot, from first to last.

“That’s the most alarming thing for me. We’ll get better, though – we HAVE to get better.”

He added: “I’m extremely frustrated and gutted for all the supporters who travelled through.”

Goodwin: “Good news” on signings coming

Although Goodwin was loathe to deflect, United’s need for reinforcements from middle to front was glaringly obviously, particularly with Ross Docherty’s unavailability forcing young winger Miller Thomson to operate in midfield.

Falkirk displayed far more pace and creativity in the final third.

“We’re extremely light in the middle of the park,” said Goodwin. “We need to strengthen and hopefully we’ll have positive news on that by the middle of the week.

“At the top of the pitch, too, we need to improve and support the guys who are already here.

“There’s real quality in the signings we’ve made; international level players who, once they get up to the required level, will show their best. But we will get more in.”

Ross Docherty update

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Docherty missed out against the Bairns due to a calf strain which he attributed to fatigue following a gruelling pre-season.

He didn’t place a time-frame on the United skipper’s return.

Goodwin added: “Ross is nothing serious, just an injury through fatigue from all the hard work we’ve done in pre-season.”