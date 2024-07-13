Jim Goodwin slams ‘alarming reality check’ as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin slams ‘alarming reality check’ as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury update

The Tangerines, echoing last term, started the season with a miserable Premier Sports Cup outing.

Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin slammed a dire Dundee United display as the Tangerines fell to a meek 2-0 reverse against Falkirk.

Goodwin described the showing as “alarming” and a “reality check” and, while United did field four debutants in a new-look 3-4-3 shape, the Tannadice gaffer refused to make any excuses for the result.

Falkirk rattled the bar through Calvin Miller after 51 seconds and it proved to be a sign of things to come, with Jack Walton forced into a fine save to deny Callumn Morrison and the Bairns playing some delightful, up-tempo football.

Dylan Tait deservedly gave the hosts the lead on the hour mark before Morrison rattled the woodwork again. Ross McIver then doubled the advantage with a clinical header, soaring over Vicko Sevelj at the back post.

Falkirk's Dylan Tait wheels away after making it 1-0 against Dundee United
Dylan Tait wheels away after making it 1-0. Image: SNS

“It was extremely disappointing in every department,” rued Goodwin. “We had a really good four weeks of pre-season, but it certainly didn’t show out there.

“It was a proper reality check for us.

“While I could stand here and make all the excuses in the world about having a new group of players and still working on things, that would be disrespectful to Falkirk. They were the better team and deserved to win.

“You want to start with a performance that matches the optimism the supporters come with, and that didn’t happen. We, as a team – me included – didn’t show a lot, from first to last.

“That’s the most alarming thing for me. We’ll get better, though – we HAVE to get better.”

He added: “I’m extremely frustrated and gutted for all the supporters who travelled through.”

Goodwin: “Good news” on signings coming

Although Goodwin was loathe to deflect, United’s need for reinforcements from middle to front was glaringly obviously, particularly with Ross Docherty’s unavailability forcing young winger Miller Thomson to operate in midfield.

Falkirk displayed far more pace and creativity in the final third.

Ross MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0
MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

“We’re extremely light in the middle of the park,” said Goodwin. “We need to strengthen and hopefully we’ll have positive news on that by the middle of the week.

“At the top of the pitch, too, we need to improve and support the guys who are already here.

“There’s real quality in the signings we’ve made; international level players who, once they get up to the required level, will show their best. But we will get more in.”

Ross Docherty update

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Docherty missed out against the Bairns due to a calf strain which he attributed to fatigue following a gruelling pre-season.

He didn’t place a time-frame on the United skipper’s return.

Goodwin added: “Ross is nothing serious, just an injury through fatigue from all the hard work we’ve done in pre-season.”

More from Dundee United

Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain welcomes 'advice' from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro…
15
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press
Jim Goodwin cautions against 'unnecessary negativity' as Dundee United boss tackles 'toughest group' in…
9
All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season
4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser
David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania
David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline
Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
21
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
25
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
3
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
LEE WILKIE: New signings 'raising standards' at Dundee United - just like Jim Goodwin

Conversation