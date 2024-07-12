Jim Goodwin cautions against ‘unnecessary negativity’ as Dundee United boss tackles ‘toughest group’ in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin cautions against ‘unnecessary negativity’ as Dundee United boss tackles ‘toughest group’ in Premier Sports Cup

Goodwin feels United are better prepared for competitive action than they were at this point last season.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has urged his Dundee United players to avoid a repeat of the “unnecessary negativity” caused by their Premier Sports Cup flop last season.

The feel-good factor from the Tangerines’ Championship title triumph has been enhanced by the arrival of six new summer signings, with another – North Macedonia international David Babunski – set to join the club imminently.

However, Goodwin knows that maintaining that momentum is imperative as the Terrors prepare to begin their competitive campaign at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

United crashed out of the tournament at the first stage in 2023/24, with an opening day defeat against Spartans proving an ignominious start to what would ultimately prove to be a successful season.

While there has been an upheaval in personnel, Goodwin is determined to ensure his current crop of stars heed that warning.

Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice
Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“We have had conversations with the players and highlighted that last season (in the Premier Sports Cup) was very disappointing and created an unnecessary negativity before a league ball was kicked,” said Goodwin.

“I think it’s really important to get a bit of momentum and confidence in the group.

“Defensively, we want to see the things we’ve worked on coming to the forefront in these games.

“On the attacking front, we want to see the strikers getting goals and the forward players – (Kristijan) Trapanovski, (Glenn) Middleton, (Kai) Fotheringham – getting up to speed.

“We’d like to think that by the time the Dundee game comes around, the squad will be pretty much done in terms of recruitment, and fitness levels will be where we need them.

“But in this next couple of weeks, it’s important we get the points required to get through to the next stage.”

United “better prepared” for Premier Sports Cup bow

Goodwin added: “We’ve had pre-season games and all the new signings have come through those well. We are still trying to get to that match fitness, which is similar for every team in the country.

Vicko Sevelj dishes out instructions to his Dundee United teammate
Sevelj, pictured, is an unknown quantity but is understood to have shown up well during United’s pre-season. Image: SNS

“The competition comes around quickly and no side is fully prepared in terms of fitness levels and recruitment. But I do believe we are better prepared than we were at this time last season.”

Goodwin: Dundee United have toughest group in competition

However, Goodwin reckons United have been handed the toughest possible task.

As well as the Tangerines, Group B contains the invincible winners of League One, Falkirk, the League Two champions, Stenhousemuir, and Highland League victors Buckie Thistle.

The section is completed by Ayr United, whose recruitment speaks to their lofty Championship ambitions this term – including signing a Tannadice stand-out from last season, Scott McMann.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn
John McGlynn’s Bainrs will pose a stern test. Image: SNS

“We have some very difficult fixtures; we know that,” continued Goodwin. “John McGlynn at Falkirk is a manager we have huge respect for. His teams are always very well organised, and we are expecting another difficult game on Saturday.

“It’ll be a good opener for all of the players – particularly the new signings.

I think it’s the toughest group. There are four league winners within it, and an Ayr United team that has really strengthened over the summer. Scott Brown has made some very good signings; experienced players and one or two we know well.

“It’ll be a difficult group – but the onus IS on us, being the Premiership team, as favourites.”

