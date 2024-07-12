Jim Goodwin cautions against ‘unnecessary negativity’ as Dundee United boss tackles ‘toughest group’ in Premier Sports Cup

Jim Goodwin has urged his Dundee United players to avoid a repeat of the “unnecessary negativity” caused by their Premier Sports Cup flop last season.

The feel-good factor from the Tangerines’ Championship title triumph has been enhanced by the arrival of six new summer signings, with another – North Macedonia international David Babunski – set to join the club imminently.

However, Goodwin knows that maintaining that momentum is imperative as the Terrors prepare to begin their competitive campaign at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

United crashed out of the tournament at the first stage in 2023/24, with an opening day defeat against Spartans proving an ignominious start to what would ultimately prove to be a successful season.

While there has been an upheaval in personnel, Goodwin is determined to ensure his current crop of stars heed that warning.

“We have had conversations with the players and highlighted that last season (in the Premier Sports Cup) was very disappointing and created an unnecessary negativity before a league ball was kicked,” said Goodwin.

“I think it’s really important to get a bit of momentum and confidence in the group.

“Defensively, we want to see the things we’ve worked on coming to the forefront in these games.

“On the attacking front, we want to see the strikers getting goals and the forward players – (Kristijan) Trapanovski, (Glenn) Middleton, (Kai) Fotheringham – getting up to speed.

“We’d like to think that by the time the Dundee game comes around, the squad will be pretty much done in terms of recruitment, and fitness levels will be where we need them.

“But in this next couple of weeks, it’s important we get the points required to get through to the next stage.”

United “better prepared” for Premier Sports Cup bow

Goodwin added: “We’ve had pre-season games and all the new signings have come through those well. We are still trying to get to that match fitness, which is similar for every team in the country.

“The competition comes around quickly and no side is fully prepared in terms of fitness levels and recruitment. But I do believe we are better prepared than we were at this time last season.”

Goodwin: Dundee United have toughest group in competition

However, Goodwin reckons United have been handed the toughest possible task.

As well as the Tangerines, Group B contains the invincible winners of League One, Falkirk, the League Two champions, Stenhousemuir, and Highland League victors Buckie Thistle.

The section is completed by Ayr United, whose recruitment speaks to their lofty Championship ambitions this term – including signing a Tannadice stand-out from last season, Scott McMann.

“We have some very difficult fixtures; we know that,” continued Goodwin. “John McGlynn at Falkirk is a manager we have huge respect for. His teams are always very well organised, and we are expecting another difficult game on Saturday.

“It’ll be a good opener for all of the players – particularly the new signings.

“I think it’s the toughest group. There are four league winners within it, and an Ayr United team that has really strengthened over the summer. Scott Brown has made some very good signings; experienced players and one or two we know well.

“It’ll be a difficult group – but the onus IS on us, being the Premiership team, as favourites.”