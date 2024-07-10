EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving Hungarian side Mezkovesd.

David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country. Image; Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are keen to secure the signing of former Barcelona youngster David Babunski, Courier Sport understands.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after exercising an option to annul his deal with Hungarian side Mezokovesd in the aftermath of their relegation from the top flight.

The classy attacking midfielder boasts 15 caps for North Macedonia and, should he finalise a switch to Tannadice, would link up with compatriot Kristijan Trapanovski.

Talks are at an advanced stage.

Babunski, who grew up in Spain, emerged through Barca’s famed La Masia academy but didn’t play a senior match for the Catalan giants. He was a regular in their B side. 

Babunski, front row centre, in action for Barca kids against their Manchester City counterparts. Image: Shutterstocl

He went on to turn out for likes of Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade of Serbia (winning the league title), Botosani of Romania and Japanese big guns Yokohama F Marinos, where he played under ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

United have made no secret of their desire to bolster their options from middle to front, and the gifted Babunski is seen as a potential coup.

David Babunski, left, in action against Spain
Babunski, left, in action against Spain. Image: Shutterstock.

Boss Jim Goodwin has already secured six signings ahead of United’s return to the Premiership, adding Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Jack Walton and Trapanovski.

Conversation