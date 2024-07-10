Cupar cafe and bistro to shut after 7 years

A cafe and bistro in Cupar has announced its closure after seven years.

The Press, on George Inn Pend, off Crossgate, will shut at the end of July.

Bosses say the last few years have been “harder than expected” for business.

In a post on Facebook, owners Grant and Paul Hughes said it had “not been an easy decision to make”.

Owners of The Press in Cupar announce plans to shut ‘with great sadness’

They wrote: “With great sadness, we announce that we’ve come to the end of our journey at The Press.

“Overall, we’ve enjoyed our seven years in Cupar, although, like many other businesses, we’ve found the last few years harder than expected.

“This has not been an easy decision to make.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers who’ve supported us throughout this time as well as all of the staff, past and present.

“We’ll continue to trade until the end of the month and, hopefully, we can see all of our regular customers before we go.

“Anyone with gift vouchers will have this month to redeem them, and refunds will be given to those who can’t visit by then.”

“If anyone is interested in the premises, please email us via info@thepresscafebistro.com.”

Locals ‘gutted’ as The Press announces closure

The post on Facebook has led to an outpouring of well-wishes from locals.

Karen Wroniecki commented: “Many a fabulous meal had in The Press!

“Thank you Grant, Paul and staff for the great food/service over the years.

“Sad to hear this but wish you all the luck in whatever you do.”

Mary Lorimer wrote: “Devastated to hear this.

“The food was always so good.”

Pauline Davidson said: “Oh my, not what I was expecting to read.

“Have had loads of lovely meals from you over the years.”

Alan Berry wrote: “Gutted to hear that but you have to make the right decision for you guys.”

Stephen Mackay posted: “This is extremely sad news.”

Elsewhere in Fife, former Masterchef contestant Dean Banks’ restaurant in St Andrews has launched a new seafood shack concept menu.