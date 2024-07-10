Simon Murray signs for Dundee and declares: ‘This is the club I support – to live that dream is amazing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Murray signs for Dundee and declares: ‘This is the club I support – to live that dream is amazing’

Murray has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Simon Murray has checked in for a second spell with Dundee. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray has checked in for a second spell with Dundee. Image: David Young/Dundee FC

Dundee have sealed the signing of in-demand striker Simon Murray from Ross County.

Murray’s 23 goals for the struggling Staggies last season made him a wanted man this summer.

Hibs were keen to take the 32-year-old to Easter Road, but after County accepted Dundee’s offer, believed to be worth six-figures, the striker made it his mission to conclude a deal with his hometown club.

After putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Dens Park, Murray, now in his second spell with the Dark Blues, said: “It’s taken a while and it’s something I’ve just wanted to get done and to now be here permanently feels amazing.

Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC

“It’s good to be back. After speaking with the manager it just feels right for me.

“My family are based in Dundee, I grew up here, I grew up watching the club and the club are going places and I wanted to be part of that.

“I just felt at this time in my career with family and the way the club is I felt it was the right time to come back.

“This is the club I support and to live that dream is amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Murray has scored 132 career goals in 318 appearances across all competitions.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the Prmiership play-offs for Ross County. Image: PA

He started his senior career with Montrose before dropping into Junior football.

He returned to the SPFL with Arbroath, before Dundee United swooped to take him to Tannadice.

A move to Hibs followed, before his half-season loan spell with Dundee.

A move to South Africa with Bidvest Wits followed, before spells with Queen’s Park and, most recently, Ross County.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray will rejoin Dundee this season. Image: SNS
Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree 'six-figure' fee with Ross…
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being 'Derry Vieira' and looking forward to…
3
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray - but Ross County hold…
2
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
10 best fan pictures as Dundee supporters cheer on Dark Blues in Poland
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals 3 desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Lech Poznan clash - how did new signings and…
Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE

Conversation