Simon Murray signs for Dundee and declares: ‘This is the club I support – to live that dream is amazing’

Dundee have sealed the signing of in-demand striker Simon Murray from Ross County.

Murray’s 23 goals for the struggling Staggies last season made him a wanted man this summer.

Hibs were keen to take the 32-year-old to Easter Road, but after County accepted Dundee’s offer, believed to be worth six-figures, the striker made it his mission to conclude a deal with his hometown club.

After putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Dens Park, Murray, now in his second spell with the Dark Blues, said: “It’s taken a while and it’s something I’ve just wanted to get done and to now be here permanently feels amazing.

“It’s good to be back. After speaking with the manager it just feels right for me.

“My family are based in Dundee, I grew up here, I grew up watching the club and the club are going places and I wanted to be part of that.

“I just felt at this time in my career with family and the way the club is I felt it was the right time to come back.

“This is the club I support and to live that dream is amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Murray has scored 132 career goals in 318 appearances across all competitions.

He started his senior career with Montrose before dropping into Junior football.

He returned to the SPFL with Arbroath, before Dundee United swooped to take him to Tannadice.

A move to Hibs followed, before his half-season loan spell with Dundee.

A move to South Africa with Bidvest Wits followed, before spells with Queen’s Park and, most recently, Ross County.