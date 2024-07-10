Iceland products to be sold at Greens of Dundee in new partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iceland products to be sold at Greens of Dundee in new partnership

Greens of Dundee on Albert Street is having a facelift to mark the partial re-brand.

By Paul Malik
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Greens of Dundee has announced a partnership with frozen supermarket giant Iceland which will see changes to the Stobswell store.

Iceland products will be available to buy at the Albert Street store from Saturday.

The shop will remain a Greens, but also advertise itself as an Iceland Local.

Customers will also be able to order home delivery through Just Eat and Uber Eats, as well as buy from Iceland’s product range.

Fife-based Greens announced a turnover of £18.5 million to the end of March last year, increasing the number of stores they operate from eight in to 15 in 12 months.

Greens of Dundee and Iceland partnership

Greens have shops across Tayside and Fife, including Markinch, Perth and Stobswell.

Caroline Cunningham, area manager at Greens Retail, said: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Iceland.

“The extensive value and variety of Iceland’s own label and brand partnership products help to showcase our dedication to providing the best range, availability, and value to our customers.”

New branding and product line

Iceland already offers its products outside of its own stores, including in The Food Warehouse and The Range.

Justin Addison, international and partnerships director at Iceland Foods said: “We are delighted to have worked with Greens on the launch of the Iceland Local concept in Scotland.

a photo of the outside of the new Greens of Dundee store
Greens of Dundee in Stobswell.

“Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks.

“Iceland is the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailer with an unparalleled reach through our own stores, free home delivery of in-store purchases, and our award-winning online delivery service uniquely offering free next-day delivery but also same-day delivery and even delivery within 20 minutes through our partnerships with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

“We have already demonstrated the very broad customer appeal of the Iceland brand in new types of location by successfully making our food available in more than 100 The Range stores across the UK since the launch of our strategic alliance with The Range in 2018.

“We are now ready to extend our footprint into other high-traffic locations through partnerships with carefully selected operators such as Greens.”

