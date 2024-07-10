Iceland products to be sold at Greens of Dundee in new partnership

Greens of Dundee has announced a partnership with frozen supermarket giant Iceland which will see changes to the Stobswell store.

Iceland products will be available to buy at the Albert Street store from Saturday.

The shop will remain a Greens, but also advertise itself as an Iceland Local.

Customers will also be able to order home delivery through Just Eat and Uber Eats, as well as buy from Iceland’s product range.

Fife-based Greens announced a turnover of £18.5 million to the end of March last year, increasing the number of stores they operate from eight in to 15 in 12 months.

Greens of Dundee and Iceland partnership

Greens have shops across Tayside and Fife, including Markinch, Perth and Stobswell.

Caroline Cunningham, area manager at Greens Retail, said: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Iceland.

“The extensive value and variety of Iceland’s own label and brand partnership products help to showcase our dedication to providing the best range, availability, and value to our customers.”

New branding and product line

Iceland already offers its products outside of its own stores, including in The Food Warehouse and The Range.

Justin Addison, international and partnerships director at Iceland Foods said: “We are delighted to have worked with Greens on the launch of the Iceland Local concept in Scotland.

“Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks.

“Iceland is the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailer with an unparalleled reach through our own stores, free home delivery of in-store purchases, and our award-winning online delivery service uniquely offering free next-day delivery but also same-day delivery and even delivery within 20 minutes through our partnerships with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

“We have already demonstrated the very broad customer appeal of the Iceland brand in new types of location by successfully making our food available in more than 100 The Range stores across the UK since the launch of our strategic alliance with The Range in 2018.

“We are now ready to extend our footprint into other high-traffic locations through partnerships with carefully selected operators such as Greens.”