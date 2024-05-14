Fife convenience store firm Greens announce £18.5 million turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife convenience store firm Greens announce £18.5 million turnover

Greens say they will buy more stores and the claim the pandemic had been good for their business.

By Paul Malik
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife supermarket chain Greens has announced an £18.5 million turnover to the end of March 2023.

The company expanded its number of stores from eight in 2021-22 to 15 in the same year.

Greens have shops across Tayside and Fife, including Markinch, Perth and Stobswell in Dundee.

The company directors are forecasting continued growth for the firm, and intend on buying more stores over the next financial year.

They note changes in customer habits, with people being more “time poor” and choosing services like home delivery via mobile app.

Conversely to many other industries, Greens bosses said the pandemic was good for business, with customers choosing to “shop locally” as a result of travel and social restrictions.

But, they added the cost of living crisis had impacted sales.

Greens director Amir Aslam compiled the annual report.

In it, he shares the company made a pre-tax profit of £137,708 to end of March 2023.

This was a 51% reduction on pre-tax profit on the year before, which stood at £282,953.

He said: “Greens pride ourselves on continuing to be Scotland’s leading chain of convenience stores by providing an innovative approach to convenience retailing.

“This is pioneered by delivering on our four objectives of retail excellence — to achieve in each of our stores, exceptional customer service, the highest store standards, a determined commitment to our local communities and a product offering which meets consumer needs by focussing on range, availability, and value.

Staff outside the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell
Kate Ballantine, Bhwmika Goswami and Stuart Ballantine outside the Greens store in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Greens’ convenience product offerings are generally geared around the ‘food for now’ and ‘food for later’ shopper missions.

“In addition, recent investments have led to widening our store propositions hence as well as providing convenience we are also becoming destination stores whereby consumers are travelling to frequent a Greens store.

“This includes offering in-store bakery and butchery concessions with locally sourced, quality products, food-to-go partnerships with Subway, Pizza Hut Delivery and other brands and creating high-growth categories by having ‘store within a store’ destinations.”

He added: “Total revenue was £18.5m in the 12 months to March 31 2023 (compared to £10.9m the year before).

“This increase in revenue was a direct result of both the continued review and growth of the store estate, increasing from eight sites in 2021-22 to 15 sites at the end of March 2023, as well as continued year on year growth in the existing store estate of over 9%.

“With the majority of new acquisitions having taken place in late Q3-4 of 2022-23, the business has yet to benefit from the increased economies of scale.

“This has resulted in gross profit remaining unchanged at 25.2%, resulting in an overall increase to £4.7m (compared to £2.7m in 2021-22) with an increase of over 0.4% expected in financial year 2023-24.”

Covid good for business

Because of the nature of their stores, the business did see an increase in sales during the pandemic.

“In practice, Covid-19 has generally had a positive effect on convenience retail market share with consumers continuing to shop more locally and buying ‘little and often’, Amir added.

“This trend has continued post Covid-19 and is leading to continued sales growth.

“More recently, the cost of living crisis has the ability to displace sales to more value driven shopping formats such as to ‘discounters.’

“The company remains aware of this risk and continues to utilise its agility by constantly evolving its consumer offering and proposition.”

