Carnoustie pub and resort near Dundee win big at ‘hospitality Oscars’

Two Tayside businesses have scooped major industry awards at a ceremony in Glasgow.

The 2024 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards – or ‘hospitality Oscars’ – took place at the Doubletree Hilton on Tuesday night.

Forbes of Kingennie and Carnoustie pub The Craw’s Nest were the region’s big winners of the night.

In the 15th award of the evening, Forbes of Kingennie was named Hotel Scotland’s Family Business of the Year.

A spokesperson for the resort said: “Receiving the Family Business of the Year award means everything to us. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication we’ve poured into our business over the past 25 years.

“This recognition validates the countless hours, challenges, and joys we’ve experienced together as a family and as a team.

“We are truly overwhelmed with gratitude and can’t thank our loyal guests and incredible colleagues enough.

“Without their continued support and commitment, none of this would have been possible.”

The Craw’s Nest was later named Community Pub of the Year.

Jennifer Lawrence said: “Our pub is not just a pub – it’s a family and everyone is welcome.

“We raise money throughout the year for various local charities and our customers truly are the heart of the place”

Awards organiser and editor of industry publication DRAM, Susan Young, said: “These awards are all about the people that make the hospitality industry the success it is.”

