St Johnstone reveal new board as 5 fresh faces step in as directors

There are several new appointments.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, with director, Roddy Grant.
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, with director, Roddy Grant. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone have confirmed their new-look board of directors.

Five fresh faces have been brought into the group, including Matt Klase, one of Adam Webb’s fellow stakeholders in Saints in America, who bought Geoff Brown out earlier this summer.

The board has already met and confirmed the new structure in the wake of Stan Harris and Alan Storrar stepping down.

Majority shareholder, Webb, takes on the role of chair.

The new board

Adam Webb – chair

Francis Smith – vice-chair and CEO

Roddy Grant – general manager

Daniel Lamb – local business owner, sponsor and fan

David Beaton – local business owner, sponsor and fan

Matt Klase – attorney, investor and fan

Abby Ramsay will continue as board secretary.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before the recent Aberdeen game.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before the recent Aberdeen game. Image: SNS.

Webb said: “We can’t replace club legends like Stan and Alan but we are lucky to have new leaders on the board who have the skills to take us forward.

“Our new CEO Fran Smith and Roddy Grant will ensure we always know what is happening at the club, both as a business and a football operation.

“Daniel, David, and Matt are successful business people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work on our many special projects. They all have great ideas and the energy and fearless optimism to take us forward.”

Conversation