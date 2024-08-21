BREAKING: St Johnstone to appoint Francis Smith as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: St Johnstone to appoint Francis Smith as new CEO

The Saints in the Community chief will replace Stan Harris at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Francis Smith.
Francis Smith at a Show Racism the Red Card event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

St Johnstone are set to announce Francis Smith as their new CEO.

Courier Sport understands that Smith, who has carrying out the equivalent role with Saints in the Community, has been identified as the man to replace Stan Harris and that the appointment will soon be confirmed.

New owner Adam Webb has long known that Harris, who was brought back to McDiarmid Park by Geoff Brown to deal with worrying financial losses, was only continuing in an interim capacity.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

Now that Webb has decided Smith will succeed him, Harris will step away from his position.

A former Scottish hurdler, Smith was the National Club Manager at Scottish Athletics and a Changing Lives Champion at Sport Scotland before taking up his community post at McDiarmid Park.

Before choosing to appoint Smith, Webb outlined the job description for the key role in the off-field operation while he was in Perth earlier this month.

Business focus

“It’s a huge job,” he said. “We need someone with high energy, total dedication and with, obviously, a lot of organisational ability.

“We have football people in place – Gus (MacPherson), Craig (Levein), Andy (Kirk), Roddy (Grant) – who eat, sleep and breathe football.

“We need to grow our commercial, business initiatives. The focus of our CEO position will be business and not football.

“There are weeks on end when we are not here so it’s absolutely essential that we get the right pick that understands what we’re looking for and has the same mindset.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

“Having that buy-in is going to be huge because they’re going to be our daily eyes and ears.

“There will be a lot of communicating. Making sure that there’s no lapses.

“No one is going to be making the excuse: ‘Hey, you were in America, we didn’t think you wanted to know’.

“That’s the way for the first couple of years at least while we get everything going in the direction we want.”

Conversation