Home News Fife

Two young girls rescued from the water at Elie Harbour

The rescue took place during stormy weather on Wednesday evening

By Lindsey Hamilton
Elie harbour rescue
Elie harbour. Image: Google Maps

Two young girls have been rescued from Elie harbour during stormy weather on Wednesday evening.

The girls got into difficulty while in the water at the Fife town’s harbour around 7pm.

Anstruther lifeboat was launched but the girls were plucked to safety by a local vessel before it arrived.

Neither was injured in the drama.

Girls couldn’t make it to shore

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call at 7pm that two young girls had got into difficulty in the water at Elie harbour during stormy weather and were unable to get to shore.

Anstruther lifeboat, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Anstruther lifeboat was launched but the girls were pulled to safety by a local vessel before the lifeboat arrived at the scene and it was stood down.

“The girls were checked over by the crew of a waiting ambulance but both were found to be fine.”

 

Conversation