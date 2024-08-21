Craig Levein: ‘Not my job to worry about Scotland’ as St Johnstone boss hails Fran Franczak Poland call-up

There was a time when it would have been part of Craig Levein’s job description to maintain an overview over whether Scotland should be trying to beat Poland to get young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak into their set-up.

But those days are long gone.

And the former head coach of the national team is just delighted for his Perth player that he’s received international recognition this week.

Franczak has been selected by Poland’s under-18s for a friendly competition next month.

Levein believes the trip to Croatia will broaden his football horizons, to the benefit of his club team.

“It’s really good for Fran to get this call-up,” said the Saints boss.

“He’s progressing well. He trains with us every day and is always very good.

“Am I surprised Scotland haven’t had a go at getting him?

“It’s not my job any more to worry about who Scotland are picking in the underage groups!

“Poland have called him up and I think it’s great because it’s fantastic experience for any young player.

“It’s almost like playing in European football for them – going away on flights, changes in food, hotels, then obviously coming up against different styles of teams.

“It’s all great experience for them and stands them in good stead.”

Should he stay or should he go?

What happens in the next stage of Franczak’s domestic career will be a tough call for Levein.

But there appears to be no wrong answer.

“I want to put Fran out on loan but at the same time I don’t want to,” he said.

“By a mile, he’s ahead of the other young guys his age so he’s ready to play at this level.

“One part of me thinks it would be better for him to go away and play for a season, but on the other hand he can play a number of positions here so is he better staying and playing 15 or 20 times?

“He’s been on the bench for us in every game and is always someone we think of when it comes to putting players on.

“When you look at the top players these days, they’ve all played between 75 and 100 matches by the time they’re 19.

“It’s quite stark when you research it. They all get introduced to men’s football very early.

“It’s a challenging decision about Fran so we need to work out what’s going to be the best option.

“He’s valuable because I know what he can do, but then I think to myself: ‘If he plays every week this season what will he be like this time next year?’

“That’s the dilemma I have to work out.”

Positional possibilities

Most of Franczak’s Premiership football has been played at wing-back but Levein believes there are several strings to the 17-year-old’s bow.

“The fact he can play so many positions is something I really like,” he said.

“We have played him as a wing-back but he can play in the middle, he can play higher up as a winger and I also think he’s got what you need to play in a number 10 role as well.

“It’s good for our other kids seeing Fran in the first team squad because it shows them what’s there for them.

“The academy has a few good young lads.

“Brodie Dair has come in and trained with us. He did well.

“And there’s Callan Hamill at the younger age group who has attracted a bit of interest.

“Alistair Stevenson has been doing it a long time and knows what he’s doing. He does a great job.”