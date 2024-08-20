Fran Franczak: Young St Johnstone star’s ‘dream’ call-up for Poland

Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak has received a “dream” call-up for Poland.

The teenager, who recently turned 17, has been selected for Poland’s under-18 squad.

He will take part in a friendly tournament in Croatia from September 4 to 10, with games scheduled against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates under-20s and South Korea.

Franczak was born in Limanowa and grew up in Laskowa before moving to Perthshire at the age of five.

“It means a lot to me and it is a dream to play for the national team,” he told Saints TV.

“The first thing I did was phone my mum and dad – they are very proud of me.

“It will be a very good experience and I’ll be playing with new players and getting to find out different styles. That can only be good for me.

“The past year has gone well for me and I feel I am making the right steps.”

Saints manager, Craig Levein, has yet to decide whether he will keep Franczak, who signed a new contract in the summer, at McDiarmid Park or send him out on loan.