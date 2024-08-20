Fran Franczak: Young St Johnstone star’s ‘dream’ call-up for Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Fran Franczak: Young St Johnstone star’s ‘dream’ call-up for Poland

The 17-year-old is also eligible to play for Scotland.

By Eric Nicolson
Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak has received a “dream” call-up for Poland.

The teenager, who recently turned 17, has been selected for Poland’s under-18 squad.

He will take part in a friendly tournament in Croatia from September 4 to 10, with games scheduled against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates under-20s and South Korea.

Franczak was born in Limanowa and grew up in Laskowa before moving to Perthshire at the age of five.

Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone.
Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It means a lot to me and it is a dream to play for the national team,” he told Saints TV.

“The first thing I did was phone my mum and dad – they are very proud of me.

“It will be a very good experience and I’ll be playing with new players and getting to find out different styles. That can only be good for me.

“The past year has gone well for me and I feel I am making the right steps.”

Saints manager, Craig Levein, has yet to decide whether he will keep Franczak, who signed a new contract in the summer, at McDiarmid Park or send him out on loan.

