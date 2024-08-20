Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash

A desperate driver swerved round a car at a red light because he needed the loo.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Red traffic light
Murray's careless driving included going through a red light. Image: Shutterstock

A desperate driver was guilty of swerving round a car and running a red light in Dunfermline because he needed the toilet.

Professional digger driver David Murray ran the stop signal in his car in a bid to get home as quickly as possible.

He had originally been charged with dangerous driving – which carries an automatic ban – but he pled guilty to careless driving and a sheriff logged three points on his licence.

The 34-year-old admitted changing lanes without signalling and failing to stop at a red light on Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, on February 10 2024.

Failing to succeed in the Sir Alex Ferguson defence meant Murray also ended up spending 10,000 pennies as he was fined £100 by the court.

Desperate toilet dash for Dunfermline driver

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Murray was number two in a line of vehicles travelling along Queensferry Road in Dunfermline.

She said: “A witness, Mr David Bell, was driving his vehicle on Queensferry Road and as he was pulling up to the Pitreavie Roundabout he was in the middle lane.

“In front of him was the vehicle being driven by the accused, with another vehicle in front of the accused’s vehicle.”

Pitreavie roundabout in Dunfermline.
The Pitreavie roundabout. Image: Google

She said although the first set of lights passed was green, the next changed.

She said: “Mr Bell has observed the next set of traffic lights turning amber in front of him, has reduced speed and stopped at the lights as they turned red.

“The accused’s vehicle has, without indicating or braking, moved lane and accelerated through the red light.”

The incident was captured on dash cam and reported to the police.

‘He accepts he should have waited’

Solicitor Amie Allan, defending, said Murray was in desperate need of relief.

She said: “Mr Murray was heading home from work and he needed the toilet – that was his reason.

“He accepts he should have waited at the red light.”

She urged Sheriff Susan Duff not to disqualify Murray from driving as he required a licence for his job as a digger driver.

In addition to imposing penalty points, Sheriff Duff fined Murray £100.

In 1999, Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson – was found not guilty at Bury Magistrates Court of driving on the hard shoulder of a motorway after successfully arguing he had to do so to get to the toilet.

