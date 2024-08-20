Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain

Bradley Forsyth has joined Gavin Liddell behind bars after the robbery looking for drugs and money, left victim Connor McGregor badly injured.

By Ross Gardiner
Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Bradley Forsyth (left) and Gavin Liddell (right) are now both in prison.

A second man has been jailed following a violent robbery in Arbroath, which left the victim with a bruise on the brain.

Bradley Forsyth admitted his part on the brutal assault and robbery of Connor McGregor in a stairwell almost two years ago.

He was thrown down the stairs and stamped on before having his jacket and cash stolen.

After being brought to court from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court, Forsyth was handed another jail sentence.

Mr McGregor’s attackers have now been sentenced to a total of 64 months behind bars.

Violent robbery

The court heard how Forsyth, of Playfair Terrace in Dundee, and his accomplice Gavin Liddell attacked Mr McGregor on November 19 2022 in a common close in Westhaven Gardens.

They repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body and threw him down the stairs.

They then stamped on Mr McGregor’s head, demanded money and drugs and searched his pockets, before robbing him of his jacket which contained £80 in cash.

Connor McGregor
The victim Connor McGregor.

Mr McGregor’s injuries were not assessed as immediately life-threatening but he was referred to outpatient facial surgery.

Bruising to the front of his brain was diagnosed.

His nose was swollen, cut and bleeding and he had bruising on his chest.

‘Habitual’ drug user

Solicitor James Laverty said this week his client Forsyth would have pled guilty earlier but for the unusual procedural history of the case.

He said: “Mr Forsyth accepts his responsibility, he was a habitual user of controlled substances.

“My understanding is that Mr Forsyth was aware that Mr McGregor was to enter these premises in possession of controlled drugs.

“That turned out not to be the case.

“Since his reception into custody, he has taken advantage of the rehabilitation courses and medication which is available within HMP Perth.

“He hopes that upon his eventual release he will no longer be addicted to any illicit substances.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey jailed Forsyth for 16 months, reduced from two years due to his guilty plea.

The sheriff said: “Mr Forsyth, I think this is worthy of two years of anyone’s time.

“I’m prepared to take the most favourable interpretation of the procedure.”

Both attackers behind bars

In December 2023, Forsyth’s accomplice Liddell, 44, was also jailed.

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an extended sentence – four years behind bars and a year on licence in the community.

She labelled Mr McGregor’s injuries “horrific.”

Liddell’s criminal record already included a serious assault and robbery.

In 2014, he was sentenced to four years in prison and two on licence for an armed robbery bid at a Dundee convenience store.

The shopkeeper “could have bled to death” after being struck with a knife and pipe by drug-addled Liddell – who was wearing an ankle tag –  and spent six nights in Ninewells.

Record of offending

Forsyth, 33, too is no stranger to prison.

Earlier this year, he was jailed for threatening to murder police at Perth Railway Station.

He has received multiple prison sentences for driving offences, including crashing his motorbike into a woman on the pavement and losing control after a police chase.

He was also locked up when he drunkenly sat in the middle of the road, blocking a police car on an emergency call.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

