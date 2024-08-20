Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain

A second man has been jailed following a violent robbery in Arbroath, which left the victim with a bruise on the brain.

Bradley Forsyth admitted his part on the brutal assault and robbery of Connor McGregor in a stairwell almost two years ago.

He was thrown down the stairs and stamped on before having his jacket and cash stolen.

After being brought to court from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court, Forsyth was handed another jail sentence.

Mr McGregor’s attackers have now been sentenced to a total of 64 months behind bars.

Violent robbery

The court heard how Forsyth, of Playfair Terrace in Dundee, and his accomplice Gavin Liddell attacked Mr McGregor on November 19 2022 in a common close in Westhaven Gardens.

They repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body and threw him down the stairs.

They then stamped on Mr McGregor’s head, demanded money and drugs and searched his pockets, before robbing him of his jacket which contained £80 in cash.

Mr McGregor’s injuries were not assessed as immediately life-threatening but he was referred to outpatient facial surgery.

Bruising to the front of his brain was diagnosed.

His nose was swollen, cut and bleeding and he had bruising on his chest.

‘Habitual’ drug user

Solicitor James Laverty said this week his client Forsyth would have pled guilty earlier but for the unusual procedural history of the case.

He said: “Mr Forsyth accepts his responsibility, he was a habitual user of controlled substances.

“My understanding is that Mr Forsyth was aware that Mr McGregor was to enter these premises in possession of controlled drugs.

“That turned out not to be the case.

“Since his reception into custody, he has taken advantage of the rehabilitation courses and medication which is available within HMP Perth.

“He hopes that upon his eventual release he will no longer be addicted to any illicit substances.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey jailed Forsyth for 16 months, reduced from two years due to his guilty plea.

The sheriff said: “Mr Forsyth, I think this is worthy of two years of anyone’s time.

“I’m prepared to take the most favourable interpretation of the procedure.”

Both attackers behind bars

In December 2023, Forsyth’s accomplice Liddell, 44, was also jailed.

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an extended sentence – four years behind bars and a year on licence in the community.

She labelled Mr McGregor’s injuries “horrific.”

Liddell’s criminal record already included a serious assault and robbery.

In 2014, he was sentenced to four years in prison and two on licence for an armed robbery bid at a Dundee convenience store.

The shopkeeper “could have bled to death” after being struck with a knife and pipe by drug-addled Liddell – who was wearing an ankle tag – and spent six nights in Ninewells.

Record of offending

Forsyth, 33, too is no stranger to prison.

Earlier this year, he was jailed for threatening to murder police at Perth Railway Station.

He has received multiple prison sentences for driving offences, including crashing his motorbike into a woman on the pavement and losing control after a police chase.

He was also locked up when he drunkenly sat in the middle of the road, blocking a police car on an emergency call.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.