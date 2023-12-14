Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went ‘sour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went ‘sour’

Former barber Gavin Liddell, 43, was handed an extended sentence after admitting the assault and robbery.

By Ross Gardiner
Liddell (pictured in 2014) appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
A man was left with a bruise on the brain when an Arbroath drug deal went “sour”.

Gavin Liddell, 43, hauled Connor McGregor down a flight of stairs and stamped on him in the close of a block of flats in Westhaven Gardens on November 19 last year.

Liddell, who had backup, stole his victim’s jacket and £80 which was in the pocket.

In 2014, Liddell was sentenced to four years in prison and two on licence for an armed robbery bid at a Dundee convenience store.

The shopkeeper “could have bled to death” after being struck with a knife and pipe by drug-addled Liddell – who was wearing an ankle tag –  and spent six nights in Ninewells.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton told Forfar Sheriff Court this week his client had been working as a barber after getting his life back on track before the offence.

Stamped on head and body

The court heard Mr McGregor had gone to the block of flats at around 6.40pm in connection with drugs.

Liddell was seen on CCTV with another person, emerging from a flat.

He was caught on camera wrapping a Rangers scarf around his face and putting his hood up, before entering the stairwell.

Mr McGregor then heard somebody shout “grab him” and “where is the money?”

Liddell punched and kicked Mr McGregor on the head and body, before throwing him part of the way down the stairs.

He stamped once time each on Mr McGregor’s head and body and demanded drugs, before taking his jacket and cash.

A police image of Gavin Liddell, issued in 2014.
Liddell made off but either he or the man he was acting with was bitten by Mr McGregor.

Another person phoned 999 and Mr McGregor was rushed to Ninewells.

His injuries were not assessed as immediately life threatening but he was referred to outpatient facial surgery.

Bruising to the front of his brain was diagnosed.

His nose was swollen, cut and bleeding and he had bruising on his chest.

Arbroath drug deal gone sour

Liddell admitted, while acting with another, assaulting and robbing Mr McGregor.

Solicitor Mr Hampton explained his client has been on remand since November 29 last year.

Westhaven Gardens, Arbroath.
Mr Hampton said: “He was working, Covid came along, he lost his job and fell back into drugs and alcohol.

“This was effectively a drug deal that had gone sour.

“He’s someone who was doing very well in the community.

“He was working in a local barber shop.

“He accepts full responsibility for his part.”

‘Horrific’ injuries

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an extended sentence on Liddell – four years behind bars and a year on licence in the community, backdated to his remand date.

She labelled Mr McGregor’s injuries “horrific.”

The sheriff said: “You pled guilty at a trial diet to a very serious offence which involved an attack on this individual that might well have resulted in even more serious injuries than in fact happened.

“The nature of this assault was extremely violent.”

