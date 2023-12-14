Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went ‘sour’

A man was left with a bruise on the brain when an Arbroath drug deal went “sour”.

Gavin Liddell, 43, hauled Connor McGregor down a flight of stairs and stamped on him in the close of a block of flats in Westhaven Gardens on November 19 last year.

Liddell, who had backup, stole his victim’s jacket and £80 which was in the pocket.

In 2014, Liddell was sentenced to four years in prison and two on licence for an armed robbery bid at a Dundee convenience store.

The shopkeeper “could have bled to death” after being struck with a knife and pipe by drug-addled Liddell – who was wearing an ankle tag – and spent six nights in Ninewells.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton told Forfar Sheriff Court this week his client had been working as a barber after getting his life back on track before the offence.

Stamped on head and body

The court heard Mr McGregor had gone to the block of flats at around 6.40pm in connection with drugs.

Liddell was seen on CCTV with another person, emerging from a flat.

He was caught on camera wrapping a Rangers scarf around his face and putting his hood up, before entering the stairwell.

Mr McGregor then heard somebody shout “grab him” and “where is the money?”

Liddell punched and kicked Mr McGregor on the head and body, before throwing him part of the way down the stairs.

He stamped once time each on Mr McGregor’s head and body and demanded drugs, before taking his jacket and cash.

Liddell made off but either he or the man he was acting with was bitten by Mr McGregor.

Another person phoned 999 and Mr McGregor was rushed to Ninewells.

His injuries were not assessed as immediately life threatening but he was referred to outpatient facial surgery.

Bruising to the front of his brain was diagnosed.

His nose was swollen, cut and bleeding and he had bruising on his chest.

Arbroath drug deal gone sour

Liddell admitted, while acting with another, assaulting and robbing Mr McGregor.

Solicitor Mr Hampton explained his client has been on remand since November 29 last year.

Mr Hampton said: “He was working, Covid came along, he lost his job and fell back into drugs and alcohol.

“This was effectively a drug deal that had gone sour.

“He’s someone who was doing very well in the community.

“He was working in a local barber shop.

“He accepts full responsibility for his part.”

‘Horrific’ injuries

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an extended sentence on Liddell – four years behind bars and a year on licence in the community, backdated to his remand date.

She labelled Mr McGregor’s injuries “horrific.”

The sheriff said: “You pled guilty at a trial diet to a very serious offence which involved an attack on this individual that might well have resulted in even more serious injuries than in fact happened.

“The nature of this assault was extremely violent.”

