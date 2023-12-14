Dundee alumni team to appear on University Challenge Christmas special

A team of alumni from Dundee University is set to appear on a University Challenge Christmas special.

Doctor and filmmaker Dr Saleyha Ahsan will represent the institution alongside music manager Keith Harris, BBC journalist Holly Hamilton and artist Susan Philipsz OBE.

The team will compete against Bangor University and will face author Juno Dawson, the independent chief inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal, ornithologist Dr Andy Clements and Welsh MP Hywel Williams.

‘Honour’ to represent Dundee on University Challenge Christmas special

In a post on Instagram, Dr Ahsan said: “Well this was fun! I was invited to be on the (Dundee University) alumni team for University Challenge – loved it.

“Such an honour to represent Dundee University. Was with the Rector Keith Harris, Holly Hamilton and Susan Philipsz.”

Dr Ahsan, a former British Army captain, has appeared on shows including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.

Mr Harris – who once represented Stevie Wonder – was installed as the university’s first black rector in April 2022.

Ms Hamilton is best known for appearing on BBC Breakfast, while Ms Philipsz trained in Dundee as a sculptor and is known for her sound installations.

The Christmas episode will air on BBC Two on December 20 at 8.30pm.

It comes after a former Grove Academy pupil appeared on the quiz show last month.