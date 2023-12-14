Dundee alumni team to appear on University Challenge Christmas special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee alumni team to appear on University Challenge Christmas special

The festive episode will air on December 20 on BBC Two.

By Chloe Burrell
Dundee alumni team on University Challenge from left to right: Susan Philipsz, Saleyha Ahsan, Holly Hamilton and Keith Harris.
From left to right: Dundee University alumni Susan Philipsz, Saleyha Ahsan, Holly Hamilton and Keith Harris on University Challenge. Image: Saleyha Ahsan/Instagram

A team of alumni from Dundee University is set to appear on a University Challenge Christmas special.

Doctor and filmmaker Dr Saleyha Ahsan will represent the institution alongside music manager Keith Harris, BBC journalist Holly Hamilton and artist Susan Philipsz OBE.

The team will compete against Bangor University and will face author Juno Dawson, the independent chief inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal, ornithologist Dr Andy Clements and Welsh MP Hywel Williams.

‘Honour’ to represent Dundee on University Challenge Christmas special

In a post on Instagram, Dr Ahsan said: “Well this was fun! I was invited to be on the (Dundee University) alumni team for University Challenge – loved it.

“Such an honour to represent Dundee University. Was with the Rector Keith Harris, Holly Hamilton and Susan Philipsz.”

Dr Ahsan, a former British Army captain, has appeared on shows including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.

Mr Harris – who once represented Stevie Wonder – was installed as the university’s first black rector in April 2022.

Bangor University team on University Challenge from left to right: Dr Andy Clements, Juno Dawson, David Neal and Hywel Williams.
The team from Bangor taking on Dundee: Dr Andy Clements, Juno Dawson, David Neal and Hywel Williams Image: Juno Dawson/Instagram

Ms Hamilton is best known for appearing on BBC Breakfast, while Ms Philipsz trained in Dundee as a sculptor and is known for her sound installations.

The Christmas episode will air on BBC Two on December 20 at 8.30pm.

It comes after a former Grove Academy pupil appeared on the quiz show last month.

