No criminality found in Dundee ‘rape’ investigation

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A police cordon at New Inn Entry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A police cordon at New Inn Entry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police say no criminality has been established after a man was arrested in connection with a suspected rape in Dundee city centre.

The 41-year-old man was arrested after officers received a report of the attack at New Inn Entry in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sealed off the alleyway between High Street and the Arctic Bar.

Forensics officers in white suits were also seen carrying out investigations.

Forensic officers at the scene of Dundee attack
Forensics officers at New Inn Entry in Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

However, the man has now been released after police concluded no crime had been committed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Wednesday we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman in the New Entry Inn area of Dundee.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested and released without charge.

“Inquiries have concluded and no criminality was established.”

