Broughty Ferry active travel route: How the £18m project took shape

The new £18m Broughty Ferry active route officially opened on Monday, much to the delight of locals who came out to celebrate.

Work on the bringing the project to life began in 2019 with a series of of feasibility design and engagement activities carried out to canvas opinions.

And between autumn and winter of 2019/2020, around 600 people provided feedback on the draft concept designs.

Funding for the project – initially expected to cost £9m – was then successfully secured from active travel charity Sustrans in 2020.

In 2021, initial works were carried out at the Balmossie to Seven Arches link path and lighting was installed at the Stannergate to Douglas Terrace shared path.

However, it wasn’t until a year later that major works from Broughty Castle to Monifieth got under way.

A section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade was shut in August 2022 for around seven months whilst Dundee’s first fully segregated cycle path, as well as a new walkway, were built.

And in March last year, the Dighty Burn bridge at Balmossie was shut for major works as part of the active travel route.

A new 5 metre-wide footbridge was built over the burn to alleviate what a common bottleneck.

The works also included adding a new five metre-wide path that continues along to the Dighty Burn from Broughty Ferry Esplanade

The bridge was officially opened with a ceremony in March.

Further work then began on the last link of the upgraded path between Castle Green and Mill Street.

That phase was completed earlier this year and the travel route was officially opened with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on May 6.

A series of art works have also been commissioned for the Broughty Ferry active travel route, including three bronze dolphins which were erected near the beach in January.

The dolphins were named Dooker, Haar and Brochtie after a competition asking members of the public for suggestions.

And just last month, a new structure appeared on The Esplanade, close to Barnhill Rock Garden.

Created by artists Lee Simmons – who is also behind the whale sculpture at the Dundee waterfront – it has been described as “a silhouette of human form in motion.”