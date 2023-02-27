Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it?

By Alasdair Clark
February 27 2023, 12.50pm Updated: February 27 2023, 5.34pm
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
The Broughty Ferry active travel route includes the esplanade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cost of an active travel project in Broughty Ferry has doubled to £18 million.

Work is taking place to upgrade the coastal path between the Dundee suburb and Monifieth.

It is designed to encourage more walking and cycling along the waterfront.

The redevelopment of the 2.5-mile stretch was originally due to cost £9m. This later rose to £11m.

The newly completed Castle Approach walkway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But now, new council documents have revealed the project’s costs have shot up to more than £18m – double the original estimate.

A report shows the council had to seek approval for additional funding for the work to allow it to be completed on time, by March 2024.

The hike is being put down to increased costs in the construction industry, with inflationary pressures across the UK driving up the price of materials.

Who is paying for the extra travel route funding?

The project has so far been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project has been met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

Sustrans says it has agreed to provide the additional cash needed to see the project through, meaning this money will also come from a national pot rather than from the local authority.

Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
The project will cost substantially more than planned. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman said: “Sustrans will meet the additional cost through the Places for Everyone programme, which is funded by Transport Scotland.

“The programme aims to deliver lasting, high-quality active travel projects right across Scotland.

“The additional cost will ensure the fully inclusive walking, wheeling and cycling route is completed in full, despite the current challenges brought by inflation.

How the route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth will look when finished. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel website
The upgrades are designed to encourage walking, cycling and other active forms of transport. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel website
The project is due for completion in 2024. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel website

“Sustrans and Dundee City Council will continue to work together to make sure the project benefits the local community, biodiversity and the natural surroundings.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden has questioned whether the project represents value for money.

He told The Courier: “This is an important project which is already well-used and the extension is keenly anticipated.

The route in full. Image: Dundee City Council

“But clearly something has gone wrong in the planning for the costs to soar in this considerable way.

“While delivering these projects successfully is important, so too is delivering value for money, especially during times like these.”

It comes as £300,000 has been made available for public art along the route.

[[title]]

[[text]]
