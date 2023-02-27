Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of an active travel project in Broughty Ferry has doubled to £18 million.

Work is taking place to upgrade the coastal path between the Dundee suburb and Monifieth.

It is designed to encourage more walking and cycling along the waterfront.

The redevelopment of the 2.5-mile stretch was originally due to cost £9m. This later rose to £11m.

But now, new council documents have revealed the project’s costs have shot up to more than £18m – double the original estimate.

A report shows the council had to seek approval for additional funding for the work to allow it to be completed on time, by March 2024.

The hike is being put down to increased costs in the construction industry, with inflationary pressures across the UK driving up the price of materials.

Who is paying for the extra travel route funding?

The project has so far been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project has been met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

Sustrans says it has agreed to provide the additional cash needed to see the project through, meaning this money will also come from a national pot rather than from the local authority.

A spokeswoman said: “Sustrans will meet the additional cost through the Places for Everyone programme, which is funded by Transport Scotland.

“The programme aims to deliver lasting, high-quality active travel projects right across Scotland.

“The additional cost will ensure the fully inclusive walking, wheeling and cycling route is completed in full, despite the current challenges brought by inflation.

“Sustrans and Dundee City Council will continue to work together to make sure the project benefits the local community, biodiversity and the natural surroundings.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden has questioned whether the project represents value for money.

He told The Courier: “This is an important project which is already well-used and the extension is keenly anticipated.

“But clearly something has gone wrong in the planning for the costs to soar in this considerable way.

“While delivering these projects successfully is important, so too is delivering value for money, especially during times like these.”

It comes as £300,000 has been made available for public art along the route.