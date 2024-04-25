Dundee children’s home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee children’s home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns

The newly opened Craigie Cottage, a residential home for vulnerable young people, was branded "weak" in a report by the Care Inspectorate.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.

A children’s care home in Dundee has been ordered to improve by inspectors after an unannounced visit flagged safety concerns.

It followed a visit to the facility last September, where inspectors found staff were “ill-equipped” to recognise and respond to the children’s need for safety and security.

This, the report said, put the children at risk of harm.

Inspectors also raised concerns over what they described as the “inconsistent response to children’s expression of distress”.

Staffing levels at the home were also under scrutiny and it was noted the number and experience of staff on shift was not enough to “safely and effectively” care for the residents.

The inspection report went before Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday, where it was discussed by councillors.

Craigie Cottage newly open

The care inspectorate originally approved the Craigie Cottage, on Southampton Road, to care for young people over the age of 12 years.

But it was subsequently repurposed to provide residential care for children aged between 6 and 12 years following a review of child needs in the area.

At the time of the inspection, Craigie Cottage had only been open for two weeks.

And this led committee members to question the timing of the inspection during Wednesday’s meeting.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This inspection took place quite frankly five minutes after the facility opened – I do sort of question the timing of it.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson asked for reasons behind the closure
Cllr Fraser MacPherson. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Council chiefs also offered assurances to committee members that relevant training had been undertaken since the inspection and they were confident that a follow-up inspection – due next month – would look at the home and its staff more favourably.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The inspection of Craigie Cottage took place just two weeks after opening and while inspectors praised the vision for the house and noted a range of positive support, it also made four requirements and three areas for improvement.

“Since then, the council has worked with the team to develop and implement an action plan which it believes addresses all areas and ensures children receive high-quality care and support.”

