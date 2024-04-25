Dundee children’s home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns

A children’s care home in Dundee has been ordered to improve by inspectors after an unannounced visit flagged safety concerns.

The newly opened Craigie Cottage, a residential home for vulnerable young people, was branded “weak” in a report by the Care Inspectorate.

It followed a visit to the facility last September, where inspectors found staff were “ill-equipped” to recognise and respond to the children’s need for safety and security.

This, the report said, put the children at risk of harm.

Inspectors also raised concerns over what they described as the “inconsistent response to children’s expression of distress”.

Staffing levels at the home were also under scrutiny and it was noted the number and experience of staff on shift was not enough to “safely and effectively” care for the residents.

The inspection report went before Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday, where it was discussed by councillors.

Craigie Cottage newly open

The care inspectorate originally approved the Craigie Cottage, on Southampton Road, to care for young people over the age of 12 years.

But it was subsequently repurposed to provide residential care for children aged between 6 and 12 years following a review of child needs in the area.

At the time of the inspection, Craigie Cottage had only been open for two weeks.

And this led committee members to question the timing of the inspection during Wednesday’s meeting.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This inspection took place quite frankly five minutes after the facility opened – I do sort of question the timing of it.

Council chiefs also offered assurances to committee members that relevant training had been undertaken since the inspection and they were confident that a follow-up inspection – due next month – would look at the home and its staff more favourably.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The inspection of Craigie Cottage took place just two weeks after opening and while inspectors praised the vision for the house and noted a range of positive support, it also made four requirements and three areas for improvement.

“Since then, the council has worked with the team to develop and implement an action plan which it believes addresses all areas and ensures children receive high-quality care and support.”