Louis Moult and Lewis Vaughan among Championship player of the year nominees

Dundee United and Raith Rovers stars have been recognised by their peers.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult, left, and Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan
Moult, left, and Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS

Dundee United marksman Louis Moult and Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan have been shortlisted for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year.

The duo will battle it out with Partick Thistle talisman Brian Graham and Queen’s Park’s Ruari Paton for the top prize.

Dundee United Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by man of the match Ross Docherty
Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

Moult, 31, has enjoyed a blistering campaign for the Tangerines, allaying any fears regarding his durability following several seasons blighted by injury.

The former Motherwell hero has scored 19 goals in all competitions this term, while contributing a further four assists.

His all-round play as a focal point in attack has been pivotal to United’s title win. 

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Vaughan, meanwhile, is fittingly recognised during his testimonial year with the Rovers.

As well as toasting his longevity with a poignant friendly against boyhood heroes, Hibs, Vaughan has been prolific for the Fifers, scoring 16 goals and notching five assists.

Indeed, the shortlist is a straight shoot-out between the four top scorers in the division. 

