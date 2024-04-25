12 caravans pitch up on grass at Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

12 caravans pitch up on grass at Camperdown Park

It comes after environment officials were called to reports of waste being dumped during an encampment at a site nearby.

By Andrew Robson
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson

A group of at least 12 caravans has pitched up on the grass at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

The Traveller group is understood to have started arriving in the public park on Wednesday night.

It comes after environmental officials were called to reports of waste being dumped during an encampment at a site at nearby Myrekirk.

Children, dogs and chickens are part of the group at Camperdown.

The group of 12 caravans on the grass in the park. Image: DC Thomson
Camperdown Country Park is run by Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Thursday said: “I quite often come along to Camperdown to take my dog a walk.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them here. I’m hoping they’ll get moved pretty quickly – it’s public land after all.

“I heard last night a couple of caravans had shown up, but come the morning they must all have come down.”

Sheli Cooper, who was also walking her dogs on Thursday, said she initially thought the group had arrived for a dog show.

Sepa called to Myrekirk over gardening and landscaping waste

Another encampment of several caravans was also parked up at the former NCR site on Myrekirk Road over the weekend.

Sepa, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, visited the site last Friday after reports of gardening and landscaping waste being dumped.

A spokesperson said: “Officers visited the area to investigate.

“Deposits of green waste were identified on-site, and the occupiers were advised that green waste must be disposed of at a suitably licensed waste facility

“Everyone can help ensure that waste is appropriately disposed of by ensuring anyone collecting waste, including garden waste, from your home is licensed by or registered with Sepa.

Caravans at Myrekirk on Sunday night. Image: DC Thomson

“Customers should ask for evidence the provider is a registered waste carrier, check their waste will be disposed of at a licensed site and request proof of disposal in the form of a legitimate waste transfer note.”

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

It has not been confirmed whether the group has permission to be at Camperdown.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site offers 14 pitches, a playpark and facilities for washing and cooking.

The council has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee children's home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns
Former SNP council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Dundee
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
Car crashes on its side after hitting parked vehicle in Dundee
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Where to watch Scotland's Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Tayside and Fife
Mitchell Carling hopes to raise £50,000 for charity
Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland's Euro 2024 opener
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. West End public art vandalised Picture shows; Councillor Michael Crichton . West End, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee Lib Dems Date; Unknown
Dundee West End street furniture graffitied in act of 'mindless vandalism' weeks after installation
James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill
The shell of the car following the wilful car fire on Sandeman Street in Dundee
Police probe 'wilful' car fire on Dundee street
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure
SookSouk owner Sharyn Farnan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'I closed my Dundee clothes shop after things got really grim - now I…
2

Conversation