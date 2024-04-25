12 caravans pitch up on grass at Camperdown Park

A group of at least 12 caravans has pitched up on the grass at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

The Traveller group is understood to have started arriving in the public park on Wednesday night.

It comes after environmental officials were called to reports of waste being dumped during an encampment at a site at nearby Myrekirk.

Children, dogs and chickens are part of the group at Camperdown.

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Thursday said: “I quite often come along to Camperdown to take my dog a walk.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them here. I’m hoping they’ll get moved pretty quickly – it’s public land after all.

“I heard last night a couple of caravans had shown up, but come the morning they must all have come down.”

Sheli Cooper, who was also walking her dogs on Thursday, said she initially thought the group had arrived for a dog show.

Sepa called to Myrekirk over gardening and landscaping waste

Another encampment of several caravans was also parked up at the former NCR site on Myrekirk Road over the weekend.

Sepa, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, visited the site last Friday after reports of gardening and landscaping waste being dumped.

A spokesperson said: “Officers visited the area to investigate.

“Deposits of green waste were identified on-site, and the occupiers were advised that green waste must be disposed of at a suitably licensed waste facility

“Everyone can help ensure that waste is appropriately disposed of by ensuring anyone collecting waste, including garden waste, from your home is licensed by or registered with Sepa.

“Customers should ask for evidence the provider is a registered waste carrier, check their waste will be disposed of at a licensed site and request proof of disposal in the form of a legitimate waste transfer note.”

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

It has not been confirmed whether the group has permission to be at Camperdown.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site offers 14 pitches, a playpark and facilities for washing and cooking.

The council has been contacted for comment.