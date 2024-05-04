Dundee carnival-goers could feature in new BBC documentary

Dundee carnival-goers could star as part of a new BBC documentary.

Film crews have been recording scenes at Horne’s Pleasure Fairs during their visits to Dundee in recent weeks.

Horne’s was at Riverside in April before moving to Caird Park, where the fair runs until this Sunday.

Signs have been put up at the carnival to tell visitors that producers are filming for the new programme The Show People: Licensed to Thrill.

Visitors to Dundee carnival told scenes being filmed for new BBC documentary

The six-part series, focusing on the Scottish showman community and those who run the carnivals, is expected to be broadcast in 2025.

Media firm Tern is working on the content on behalf of BBC Scotland.

A TV filming notice spotted at the fair in Caird Park this week said: “Today’s events are being recorded by Tern TV Productions and may form part of a television programme for BBC Scotland – The Show People: Licensed to Thrill.

“By entering this area, you consent to being filmed and to our including you in the recording of the television programme and you grant to us… all consents which may be required.”

A spokeswoman for the BBC confirmed Dundee was among the recording locations for the show.

She said: “Tern Television is producing a six-part series exploring the Scottish showman community for BBC Scotland.

“The series will take in locations across Scotland and is not expected to be broadcast until 2025.

“Further details will be released in due course.”

Tern previously produced Darren McGarvey’s Bafta-award-winning series Addictions for the BBC.

The firm has also been involved in the David Wilson’s Crime Files show.

Horne’s is open at Caird Park between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday and then 2-5pm on Sunday before closing.