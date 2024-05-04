Dundee carnival-goers could feature in new BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee carnival-goers could feature in new BBC documentary

Filming has been taking place at Horne's Pleasure Fairs during their visits to the city.

By James Simpson
Film crews have been recording scenes at Horne's Pleasure Fairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Film crews have been recording scenes at Horne's Pleasure Fairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee carnival-goers could star as part of a new BBC documentary.

Film crews have been recording scenes at Horne’s Pleasure Fairs during their visits to Dundee in recent weeks.

Horne’s was at Riverside in April before moving to Caird Park, where the fair runs until this Sunday.

Signs have been put up at the carnival to tell visitors that producers are filming for the new programme The Show People: Licensed to Thrill.

Visitors to Dundee carnival told scenes being filmed for new BBC documentary

The six-part series, focusing on the Scottish showman community and those who run the carnivals, is expected to be broadcast in 2025.

Media firm Tern is working on the content on behalf of BBC Scotland.

A TV filming notice spotted at the fair in Caird Park this week said: “Today’s events are being recorded by Tern TV Productions and may form part of a television programme for BBC Scotland – The Show People: Licensed to Thrill.

“By entering this area, you consent to being filmed and to our including you in the recording of the television programme and you grant to us… all consents which may be required.”

A spokeswoman for the BBC confirmed Dundee was among the recording locations for the show.

The Hornes Pleasure Fair on it’s visit to Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She said: “Tern Television is producing a six-part series exploring the Scottish showman community for BBC Scotland.

“The series will take in locations across Scotland and is not expected to be broadcast until 2025.

“Further details will be released in due course.”

Tern previously produced Darren McGarvey’s Bafta-award-winning series Addictions for the BBC.

The firm has also been involved in the David Wilson’s Crime Files show.

Horne’s is open at Caird Park between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday and then 2-5pm on Sunday before closing.

