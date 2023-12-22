Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?

A number of pharmacies are set to open on Christmas Day across Tayside.

With GP practices shut, locals can still access some healthcare at certain pharmacies in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross on December 25.

Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during Christmas and New Year is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross

Well Pharmacy, 112 High Street, Arbroath – 2-4pm

Gallagher Pharmacy, Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry – 2-5pm

Houston Pharmacy, 1 Alpin Road, Dundee – 2-5pm

Browns Pharmacy Healthcare, 195 High Street, Perth – 2-3pm

Davidsons Chemists, 92-96 South Street, Perth – 3-5pm

Pharmacies open on Boxing Day

Baird’s Pharmacy, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath – 1-5pm

Boots Pharmacy, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – 11am-3pm

Boots Pharmacy, 49-53 High St, Dundee – 10am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 1-5pm

Davidsons Chemists, 1 Bridge Street, Dunkeld – 2-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 11am-5pm

Pharmacies open on New Year’s Day

Boots Pharmacy, 142-146 High Street, Arbroath – 2-5pm

Fergus Macfarlane Pharmacy, 154-156 Arbroath Road, Dundee – 2-5pm

Rightdose Pharmacy, 13-19 Haldane Avenue, Dundee – 2-5pm

Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Rd, Perth – noon-6pm

Well Pharmacy, 191 Rannoch Road, Perth – 2-4pm

Pharmacies open on January 2

Baird’s Pharmacy, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath – 1-5pm

Boots Pharmacy, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – 11am-3pm

Boots Pharmacy, 49-53 High St, Dundee – 10am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 1-5pm

Davidsons Chemists, 1 Bridge Street, Dunkeld – 2-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 9am-5pm

Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Rd, Perth – 10am-4pm

GP surgeries in Tayside are closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.

They are open as normal on December 27, 28 and 29.

Surgeries are also closed on January 1 and 2 and reopen on January 3.

All vaccination centres are closed on December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2.

Details of drop-in clinics over the festive period are available on the Vaccination Tayside website.

Tayside dental practices and Dundee Dental Hospital are closed on December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2.

Anyone with a dental emergency should contact NHS24.