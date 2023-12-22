Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?

A number of pharmacies are set to open on Christmas Day across Tayside.
With GP practices shut, locals can still access some healthcare at certain pharmacies in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross on December 25.
Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.
The full list of pharmacies opening during Christmas and New Year is as follows.
Pharmacies open on Christmas Day in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross
- Well Pharmacy, 112 High Street, Arbroath – 2-4pm
- Gallagher Pharmacy, Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry – 2-5pm
- Houston Pharmacy, 1 Alpin Road, Dundee – 2-5pm
- Browns Pharmacy Healthcare, 195 High Street, Perth – 2-3pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 92-96 South Street, Perth – 3-5pm
Pharmacies open on Boxing Day
- Baird’s Pharmacy, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath – 1-5pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – 11am-3pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 49-53 High St, Dundee – 10am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 1-5pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 1 Bridge Street, Dunkeld – 2-6pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 11am-5pm
Pharmacies open on New Year’s Day
- Boots Pharmacy, 142-146 High Street, Arbroath – 2-5pm
- Fergus Macfarlane Pharmacy, 154-156 Arbroath Road, Dundee – 2-5pm
- Rightdose Pharmacy, 13-19 Haldane Avenue, Dundee – 2-5pm
- Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Rd, Perth – noon-6pm
- Well Pharmacy, 191 Rannoch Road, Perth – 2-4pm
Pharmacies open on January 2
- Baird’s Pharmacy, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath – 1-5pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – 11am-3pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 49-53 High St, Dundee – 10am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 1-5pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 1 Bridge Street, Dunkeld – 2-6pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 9am-5pm
- Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Rd, Perth – 10am-4pm
GP surgeries in Tayside are closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.
They are open as normal on December 27, 28 and 29.
Surgeries are also closed on January 1 and 2 and reopen on January 3.
All vaccination centres are closed on December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2.
Details of drop-in clinics over the festive period are available on the Vaccination Tayside website.
Tayside dental practices and Dundee Dental Hospital are closed on December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2.
Anyone with a dental emergency should contact NHS24.
