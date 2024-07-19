How Monifieth dad Peter became Transplant Games star after lifesaving liver op

Being wheeled into the operating theatre at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on his 45th birthday was the best present Peter Boag could ever have wished for.

His liver was failing and he was just days away from death, so it was literally now or never for the dad-of-one from Monifieth.

The transplant saved him and he says he will forever be grateful to the donor who gave him the gift of life.

“When I woke up in the intensive care unit, my first thought was relief I was still alive,” the 54-year-old explains.

“I thought I have been given this gift, this second chance, so I have got to make the most of it.

“Someone’s loved one made it their wish to be a donor and I wanted that family’s loss to mean something.”

And Peter remained true to his word.

Two years after the transplant, he competed in the British Transplant Games in 2017 and went on to take part in the competition the following year.

Peter has remained fit and healthy since the operation, which took place nine years ago.

Now he is proving to be an inspiration to others as he in the best physical shape of his life.

Diagnosed with liver condition

In 2003 Peter, who was 33 at the time, wasn’t really aware of anything being wrong other than his skin was itchy.

He went to the doctor and he was referred to dermatology at Ninewells Hospital.

“They did some blood tests and the results came back as abnormal, relating to my liver,” he explains.

“This led to extra tests, ultrasounds and a biopsy.

“And the results showed I had a liver condition, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.”

What is Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis?

According to the British Liver Trust, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is an uncommon chronic liver disease in which the bile ducts inside and outside the liver progressively decrease in size due to inflammation and scarring (fibrosis).

Peter, who works in the pharmaceutical special service at Ninewells Hospital, continues: “I was told it was a rare condition and that there is no cure for it.

“But the medics told me there was medication I could take which would help.

“I had blood tests every three months and check ups every six months at Ninewells.”

When did Peter start feeling unwell?

However, in 2015, Peter started realising something wasn’t right.

“People started to mention to me that I was looking yellowy – that was when the jaundice was appearing,” he recalls.

“I also had stomach pain and was feeling really tired.

Peter, aged 44 at this point, decided to go to the doctor’s.

“I went for blood tests and a few hours later I had a phone call telling me to get to Ninewells straight away.

“I was told the results for my liver were off the chart and that it needed to be investigated as soon as possible.”

Peter’s liver was blocked

The test results showed the main bile duct coming from Peter’s liver was blocked.

The dad-of-one says medics did a surgical procedure to open the duct up.

But he was told his liver was failing.

So the decision was made to put him on the transplant list.

As a result, Peter was transferred to the liver unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“I was told it was basically now or never – that I needed a liver transplant.”

On July 3, Peter and his wife Linda, whose son Nathan was aged 7 at this time, learned that a donor had been found.

Peter was prepped for the operation and was taken into theatre.

“The nurses were doing all the preparation but suddenly there was a pause.

“Everything went quiet and I had a feeling something wasn’t right.

“I was seconds away from having the surgery when the surgeon told me ‘I’m really sorry but this organ is not fit for transplant.’

“It messed with my mind because I was so poorly – I had gone into hospital at 14 stone and now I weighed around ten stone.

“I had been hoping that transplant would be the beginning of a new chapter.”

The liver transplant

Peter’s condition continued deteriorating.

“Medical staff told Linda that without a donor there wasn’t a lot of time left for me – I think they put days on it,” he says.

On July 14, Peter had not long arrived back in Ninewells when something amazing happened.

“At 10pm a nurse came in and said that’s Edinburgh on the phone they have a liver.

“It was a bit of a ‘wow’ moment,” he says.

“The operation took place on July 15, on my 45th birthday. The surgery took over ten hours but it all went to plan.”

Rehabilitation after liver transplant

Peter had rehabilitation for over a week at Edinburgh Royal.

He had to slowly build up his strength and be able to walk again.

He also started taking immunosuppressants so his body wouldn’t reject the new organ.

It was at this time the Monifieth dad saw something which would inspire his recovery.

He recalls: “I saw a poster all about the British Transplant Games and I thought if I am able to get my fitness back, that is the sort of thing that would interest me.

“The 2017 games were going to take place in Lanarkshire and so it would give me two years to get fit enough.”

The British Transplant Games

Peter decided to sign up for the British Transplant Games in July 2017.

He competed in 5k running, 10k cycling and 50m freestyle swimming. He also took part in a triathalon.

“The first event was the triathalon involving a 400m swim, 10k cycle and a 2k run.

“I came in second in the triathalon and got a silver medal.”

Peter went on to win a bronze medal for the 50m freestyle swimming.

He says: “The experience was amazing.

“It was also good just getting to hear other people’s experiences and how they had adjusted to life post-transplant.

“It was also a nice way to celebrate the donors and promote organ donation.”

Peter competed in the British Transplant Games for the second time, the following year in Birmingham.

He scooped a bronze medal in the 100m swimming.

Family support

Peter credits wife Linda and his parents for their support through his transplant journey.

“All I had to do was lie in bed and feel sorry for myself while Linda was the one holding things together as best she could.

“She was supporting our son Nathan and this was while she was going through her own emotional turmoil.

“It must have been so difficult for her.

“The support she gave along with that of my parents was invaluable.”

In recent years he completed the Angus half marathon and got his SFA coaching badges so he could help out at his son Nathan’s football club, Monifieth Athletic.

He has also qualified as an SFA referee.

Today he continues to go out running and attending the gym.

“Bizarrely I am probably the fittest I have ever been and in the best physical shape. I know I am very very lucky.”

He added: “When it comes to my birthday I am always mindful of the fact that while I am celebrating, there is a family which will be marking another anniversary without their loved one.”