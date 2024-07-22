New Fife walking group organiser Chloe helps women to feel less isolated

Chloe Nelson founded Girls Who Walk Fife in June after finding it difficult to make friends in the Kingdom.

Now her group has attracted around 300 members in only a few weeks.

“It can be quite lonely when you move to a new place and don’t know anyone,” she tells me.

“I know I found it really difficult to make new friends and didn’t know a lot of people in Fife.

“And I thought there might be other girls in the same position as me.

“I had made friends with two other girls, Casey and Caitlin, in Fife, through a work thing, so I messaged them and just asked: do you want to do this?

“And they both said yes.”

Looking to Dundee for inspiration

The group currently has 1.5k followers on its Facebook page as well as a number of followers on Instagram.

Chloe, 23, reveals she was motivated to set up the group after being inspired by Girls Who Walk Dundee.

“I had wanted to join, but had just moved to Fife with my partner. I thought I would be good to launch a similar group.”

Chloe then got in touch with the original official UK group, Girls Who Walk Manchester, who gave her permission to launch her own Fife version.

The idea behind Girls Who Walk Fife

Chloe, from Methilhill, works with adults who have complex needs at Robert Allan House in Lochore.

The idea behind the walking group is simple.

“Basically Girls Who Walk Fife is a group for women aged 18 and upwards to go for walks – which are free – and to socialise.

“It’s a chance to meet new girlies and form new friendships.

“I know how daunting and difficult it is to make new friendships as an adult.

“But through creating a welcoming community, Casey, Caitlin and I are hoping to change that, as well as bringing ourselves out of our comfort zones!

“We are planning to hold a few walks each month – in all areas of Fife.”

Where did the first walk take place?

The group held its first walk on June 28 on Kirkcaldy promenade.

And it proved to be really successful with over 30 walkers turning up to take part.

“We thought we might be lucky to have five people come along, but then 32 turned up!”, Chloe explains.

“It was quite overwhelming but we were really pleased to see so many there.”

Women from all across Fife came along to the first walk with walkers from Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Lundin Links and even Anstruther attending.

She says the group is not just for young women – older ladies are also invited to join. The group is also dog-friendly.

“I think it really important just be able to get outside in the fresh air for a while.

“As well as being good for fitness, it is also good for your mental health.”

Going from strength to strength

Girls Who Walk Fife recently held their second walk at Lochore Meadows country park – with a lot of new people attending who were unable to make the first walk.

Again it proved to be a success – with more walks planned over coming months.

“We have had a really good start,” Chloe says.

“I am hoping we will get to the stage where it won’t just be people coming along to the walks, but they will also come along to our social activities too.

“Hopefully once the word gets out about the group we will have even more girls joining up.”