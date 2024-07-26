Kinghorn dad Craig bought cheap trainers to try Parkrun – five years on he competes in ultra-marathons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Kinghorn dad Craig bought cheap trainers to try Parkrun – five years on he competes in ultra-marathons

The 48-year-old from Kinghorn recently completed the West Highland Way Race - one of the world's longest established ultra-marathons.

Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes started running in 2019 and has enjoyed it ever since.
Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes started running in 2019 and has enjoyed it ever since. Image: David Wardle.
By Debbie Clarke

When Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes was working in Singapore he was drinking beer with his dinner five nights a week.

But when he noticed his work overalls were getting a bit tighter, he decided to do something about it.

He had always enjoyed walking and had even bagged a few Munros.

But living overseas, he wanted to find an exercise which would fit in around his oil and gas exploration work.

“I remember thinking I was gaining weight, I can’t go on like this,” the 48-year-old explains.

“So I started googling ‘what is there to do in Singapore?’ and I came across Parkrun.

“In the UK Parkrun is on at 9.30am on a Saturday.

“But in Singapore, because of the heat, it is on at 7am.

“I thought I can do that before work.

“So I bought a cheap pair of trainers, shorts and t-shirt and did the Parkrun.

Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes says running has improved his health and fitness.
Kinghorn dad Craig says running has improved his health and fitness. Image: Craig Stokes

“I really enjoyed it.”

Five years on Craig is a member of running club, Kirkcaldy Wizards.

And he has run in half-marathons, marathons and even ultra-marathons.

The warranty manager feels fitter and healthier and says getting into running is the best thing he has ever done.

Joining a running club

In 2019 Craig started running through the streets of Kinghorn and sometimes he would run to Burntisland and back – a distance of around three miles.

But he admits he knew very little about running.

“I was always trying to run too fast and I would either end up feeling knackered or getting injured,” he says.

“But I just thought I would keep trying to do something to stay fit.

“A long-term friend of mine, Mark Gowans, who is a coach with Kirkcaldy Wizards, was always on at me to join the club.

“But I always thought it was for serious runners. I thought I was so slow they would just laugh at me.”

During the Covid outbreak in 2020 and lockdown, Mark persuaded Craig to head along to Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy one Saturday morning to meet the Wizards.

“I ran with the group and really enjoyed it.

“I liked the social side of it and meeting like-minded people.

“As we came out of lockdown I decided to join the club and had my first proper training session with Kirkcaldy Wizards on March 24 2021.

“It was the best thing I have ever done.”

Learning about running

From that day onwards, Craig went to every session on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Kinghorn dad Craig is now a member of Kirkcaldy Wizards.
The Kinghorn dad loves running. Image: Craig Stokes.

He also joined a spin-out group called Kirkcaldy Social Runners who go out running on a Thursday.

“I started doing more Parkruns and I noticed the time I was taking to complete it was coming down as I was getting fitter.

“I was also getting a better understanding about pacing myself and not running too fast.

“With the Wizards I found that everyone was keen to share the techniques they had learned.”

Running is good for mental health

Running has also been beneficial for Craig’s mental health.

“After working overseas for many years, I am now working as a manager at Babcock in Rosyth which can be quite a stressful job.

“But when I am out running my head is clear.

“I find running frees space in my head and it is a break away from thinking about work or family stuff.

“It lifts your mood because running releases endorphins.

“It also means if you are having a Chinese and a bottle of wine at the weekend you know you have put the effort in to earn the treat!”

Half-marathons, a marathon and ultra-marathons

Craig now runs four or five times a week.

And he reveals he has not only completed half marathons and a marathon, but he has also started running in ultra-marathons.

Craig says: “I have done four half marathons including Inverness and Kirkcaldy and then I did a full marathon which was in Edinburgh in 2022.

“After that, I started looking at ultra-marathons.”

An ultra-marathon is anything more than a marathon distance which is 26.2 miles.

“My first ultra-marathon, 33 miles, was on November 5 2022 and took place in Glenogle,” he says.

“From then on I just got the bug and have now done nine ultra-marathons.”

Aiming for the Triple Crown

This year the dad-of-two has a new goal.

He aims to complete three West Highland Way ultra-marathon races in a year which is called the Triple Crown.

The first was the West Highland Fling race on April 27 which was 53 miles, the second was the West Highland Way race on June 22 which was 95 miles.

And the third will be the 42-mile trail race, the Devil o’ the Highlands Footrace, on August 10.

For the West Highland Way race he required a support crew.

This included someone who could drive ahead to various checkpoints to supply Craig with food and water.

As well as support runners on the route.

“I trained for the West Highland Way Race for six months and did a few runs on the route to get used to the terrain.

“My driver was Paul Frape and my support runners were friends I had made through the Wizards, Rob and Maggie Justice.

Kinghorn runner Craig with support runner Rob Justice. Image: Craig Stokes.

“It was a group achievement because I couldn’t have completed it without them.

“Paul made sure he got to the checkpoints at the right time and had my food ready as well as helping me to fix blisters.

“Maggie and Rob ran with me helping me to keep the pace right and they also helped to keep me motivated.

“Having the right team and the right people really made it for me.

“You have to finish it in 35 hours and my time was 22 hours 11 minutes – which I thought was good for my first time.”

Craig completed the West Highland Way Race.
Craig after running the West Highland Way Race. Image: Craig Stokes.

What does his family think of his running?

Craig says his family, including wife Nichola, are very supportive of his running.

“On the West Highland Way Race she [Nichola] had written a letter and gave it to Paul for him to give me half way through the day,” he says.

Craig Stokes with wife Nichola.
Craig with wife Nichola. Image: Craig Stokes

“It was to try and give me some motivation.

“I was quite emotional reading that letter.

“My daughters, Erin, 19, Lauren, 14, also sent me a couple of messages which is really unusual because normally they are quite blasé about it.

“But I think for the West Highland Way Race they understood the magnitude of it.

“All of these messages gave me a lift to push me to the end.”

Kinghorn dad Craig pictured at the West Highland Way Race opening the letter from wife Nichola.
Kinghorn dad Craig pictured reading the letter from wife Nichola. Image: Craig Stokes.

Health benefits of running

The Kinghorn dad-of-two feels a lot fitter since he started running.

“I have noticed when I am taking the dog out for a walk or going for a run, what used to feel difficult, now feels much easier.

“So for where I am at for my age I definitely feel the benefits of running.”

Kinghorn runner Craig pictured with the crystal goblet he got for completing the West Highland Way Race
Kinghorn runner Craig pictured with the crystal goblet he got for running the West Highland Way Race. Image: David Wardle

He adds: “If I do end up getting some kind of illness that’s just the cards I have been dealt.

“But by running and keeping active, I am giving myself the best opportunity to stay healthy for as long as I can.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Dundee Special Olympian Taylor MacKenzie
Taylor Mackenzie: Dundee swimmer's journey to gold medal success started at old Olympia
Chloe Nelson founded Girls Who Walk Fife.
New Fife walking group organiser Chloe helps women to feel less isolated
Monifieth dad Peter reflects on his liver transplant nine years after having the operation.
How Monifieth dad Peter became Transplant Games star after lifesaving liver op
Fife mum Donna Dempsey had her nose reconstructed after being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Fife mum Donna reveals how a nose piercing could have triggered skin cancer
Fife sleep expert Rachel Christie recommends reading a bedtime story to children to help them sleep well.
How does Fife sleep coach Rachel get her daughters to drop off?
Outdoor instructor Beth Wallis, director of Mental Health Northwest Community Interest Company, next to the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Aberfeldy Wellness Walks director Beth helps people get into nature
Lesley Lokko. Image: Lesley Lokko
Newport Primary days propelled architect/writer Lesley towards Time magazine’s ‘most influential’ list
Kinghorn rigger David Russell has been having hemiplegic migraines since the age of ten.
Fife rigger David hails new drug after a lifelong migraine struggle
Dr Andrew Buist has retired from his job as a Blairgowrie GP.
Blairgowrie's GP chief Dr Andrew Buist is retiring - and he's not going quietly
Elizabeth, a Victim Support Scotland volunteer, at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Stuart Cowper
Unprovoked racist attack on 12-year-old son inspired Perth Victim Support Scotland volunteer

Conversation