Kirkcaldy’s wonderful Wizards follow last duel trail 31 times in aid of foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy’s wonderful Wizards follow last duel trail 31 times in aid of foodbank

Runner James Stewart completed the route every day in July with the help of fellow Kirkcaldy Wizards who joined him for moral support.

By Claire Warrender
James Stewart, front, was spurred on by the support of his fellow runners.
James Stewart, front, was spurred on by the support of his fellow runners. Image: Supplied by James Stewart.

A Fife runner recovered from injury to complete the same gruelling route 31 days in a row in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

James Stewart lost a stone-and-a-half as he ran the Last Duel Trail Race course every day in July.

James at the site of Scotland's last fatal duel in Cardenden woods.
James at the site of Scotland’s last fatal duel in Cardenden woods. Image: Supplied by James Stewart.

And the 56-year-old attracted quite a following as members of his running group turned out in force to support him.

On his final day, 45 people ran alongside him as he marked £1,800 of donations.

He said: “I had people running with me all the way through the challenge just to spur me on.

“It was amazing.”

‘Brutal’ challenge delayed due to injury

James, from Kirkcaldy, is a member of Kirkcaldy Wizards running group.

He also organises the annual Last Duel Trail Race, which runs through Cardenden woods – the site of Scotland’s last fatal duel in 1826.

The Last Duel Trail Race in Cardenden is challenging
The Last Duel Trail Race in Cardenden is challenging. Image: Supplied by James Stewart.

It was fought between linen merchant David Landale and his banker George Martin following an argument about money.

This year’s race takes place on September 24 and James says the last duel trail course is brutal.

“It’s just under six miles, it’s mostly in the woods and a lot of it is uphill,” he said.

James originally intended to complete the challenge every day in June.

James was joined by dozens of runners on his final day.
James was joined by dozens of runners on his final day. Image: Supplied by James Stewart.

However, he suffered a cruciate injury in March which took a while to heal.

“I went to the gym and did a lot of strengthening exercises to build myself up,” he said.

“Come July 1, I was 15 stone but by the 31st, I was 13-and-a-half.”

Last Duel became the Lost Duel

James’s first ever race was the London Marathon, which he completed without any training in 1999.

However, he’s been running seriously since 2012.

And he and his fellow Wizards intend to keep raising money for the foodbank.

“I’ve heard so many horror stories lately. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“People are in work and are still having to use the foodbank.

“We’re going to hold more events and nights out to help them out.”

Meanwhile, James is in the process of organising this year’s Last Duel Trail Race.

“We’ve been doing the race since 2019, although 2021 ended up the Lost Duel as someone went the wrong way and everybody else followed!” he said.

“There are 150 people signed up this year and we have a few more places for anyone who wants to join in.”

More from Fife

Police in Cowdenebeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Arrests after men with imitation gun hunted by armed police in Cowdenbeath
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher 'told Christian pupil Jesus was gay'
Cross Street, Dysart
Man, 43, arrested as police in riot gear raid Fife flat
Police and Fire on the scene at the crash involving a car and a lorry in Crossgates, Fife
Woman, 58, dies after crash in south Fife
Police blocking the road after the crash on the A914
Multiple emergency services called to crash in north-east Fife
Rex Park in Dunfermline where the indecent exposure took place.
Man indecently exposed himself in 'upsetting' Dunfermline incident
John Meechan at the top of the Cioch in Coire Lagan, Skye, on Monday July 24 2023 two days before his fall.
John Meechan obituary: Great-grandfather from Glenrothes who died in Skye mountain tragedy
Steven Heron.
Man jailed for beating woman unconscious in New Year's Day Glenrothes attack
The end of an era: The final race at Beveridge Park in June 1988.
Kirkcaldy Grand Prix: Beveridge Park was home of motorbike racing for 40 years
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant
Retiring Glenrothes MP says Scotland will be independent in 10 years despite SNP chaos
2

Conversation