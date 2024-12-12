McDonald’s worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant

Joshua McKeown attempted to laugh off the allegations and claimed his three victims had mounted a vendetta against him.

By Jamie Buchan
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
Joshua McKeown sexually assaulted teenage employees at McDonalds, Perth.

A teenager has told a court she attempted to take her own life after being repeatedly sexually assaulted by an older colleague at a McDonald’s in Perth.

The young woman was one of three female employees tormented by Joshua McKeown in 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the victims were frequently molested as they worked in the kitchen and behind the counter.

The trial had to be halted when one witness broke down in tears as she told how McKeown had smirked at her after attempting to unclip her bra.

Another said she had to physically pry his hands off her waist.

Joshua McKeown went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

McKeown, 28, denied any wrongdoing, claiming his victims, in their mid-teens at the time, had mounted a vendetta against him.

But the married father-of-two’s version of events was rejected by a sheriff following two days of evidence and he was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault.

McKeown, of Rannoch Road, Perth, has been placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced in the new year.

Repeated touching

One victim told the court she was initially friendly with co-worker McKeown but became increasingly concerned about him touching her arm and shoulder.

His hands, she said, eventually moved to her waist, her bottom and her chest.

“This happened about two or three times a week,” she said.

“I would freeze. I didn’t know what to do.”

McKeown worked alongside his young victims at McDonald’s in Perth. Image: Shutterstock

She said McKeown made “weird growling noises” through his headset and called her names like babe, honey and sexy.

“It made me really uncomfortable,” she said.

The victims reported the conduct to a supervisor who had – according to one witness – told them: “It’s just Josh being Josh.”

When they reported it to a more senior worker, an internal probe was launched and McKeown was suspended.

Asked by fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton what effect the offending had on her, she said: “After the investigations, I did try to kill myself and ended up in hospital.”

‘It makes your skin crawl’

Another witness said McKeown had hit her bottom as he walked past her.

“He looked back and smiled.

“I did think maybe it was an accident but when I saw him smiling I knew it wasn’t. I felt a bit gross.”

She said it happened “a couple of times a week – maybe more than once a shift”.

Joshua McKeown leaving court.

The woman wept as she told the court of another incident, which happened after she showed McKeown a tattoo at the top of her back.

“He moved my hand away and he took my top and pulled it.

“He started moving his hand down my back, towards my bra and then he goes to unclip it.”

The incident was interrupted by another worker entering the room.

“He (McKeown) looked back and smirked at me and walked away,” she said.

Asked how she felt, she said: “I can’t even explain. It was mostly shock, it makes your skin crawl.”

The third woman told of a time McKeown grabbed her by the waist.

“I physically had to pry his hands away,” she said.

“He didn’t say anything. It was an uncomfortable situation to be in.”

Laughed at allegations

When interviewed by police, McKeown laughed as officers read out the allegations against him.

“These girls have clearly sat down together and come up with what they were going to say,” he told investigators.

“I have not done any sexual orientations to any of these girls.”

Perth Sheriff Court

He added: “It’s a joke to be honest. It’s waste of the police’s time and it’s a waste of my time.”

In court, McKeown – who now works in the construction industry – said he left McDonald’s on his own accord, “under advisement of the store manager”.

Asked why he laughed the police officer’s questions, he said: “I found it funny that I was getting accused of something that could hurt my family.”

In his closing submission, Mr Hamilton said: “There was nothing for them to gain by doing this as some sort of vendetta.”

Sex offenders register

McKeown was found not guilty of three allegations of causing his victims to “hear sexual verbal communication without their consent”.

Sheriff Gilchrist told him: “This is a matter of credibility and who I believe and I have to say I believe the three girls.

“Nothing in their demeanour or manner caused me any doubt.

“I simply do not believe there was a vendetta. I don’t believe they were making this up.”

McKeown will return to court for sentencing next month when he will find out how long he must be subject to sex offender registration.

