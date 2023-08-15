One year on: Gidi Grill owners on ‘big risk’ move to substantial Dundee venue

It’s been over a year since owners of one of Dundee’s biggest restaurants took “a very big risk”.

However, the owners of Gidi Grill have no regrets over the move to a larger venue in City Square.

The popular business is owned by Mobolaji (Mo) Adeniyi and Eniola Odejayi, who have since opened a second location in Aberdeen.

The west African and Caribbean inspired restaurant has had continued success at a time the hospitality sector has seen economic challenges.

In the last month, Blend coffee shop in Reform Street shut along with Iced Gems on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

Last week closures for Serendipities Café on Union Street and ReBoutique upcycling shop on Castle Street were announced.

Business outgrew old Gidi Grill venue says owner

The opening of the new facility came after a four year stint in City Quay.

However, Mo said the business was receiving feedback from customers saying it simply had to expand.

He said: “We noticed a gap in the market with African inspired food in Scotland.

“Once the vision became reality, our business had instant popularity.

“Our first restaurant was a 30 seater, and now the business is in a 150 seater.

“The customers were loving it, the only bad reviews we ever got was they didn’t have enough time.

“We outgrew the space and then our current building went up for sale. It’s been a brilliant move for us.”

Mo said his house used to be the stop for his friends to come around and enjoy a meal before the business was created.

Continued investments and expansion

Mo is hopeful for the future after the business has invested over £1.5 million in Aberdeen.

Mo believes there’s “plenty of room to grow” for the business as it looks at other cities as potential future homes.

He added: “We’re working on a few things. Our sauces are for sale to customers and we’re going to be producing our own rum.

“Our focus is still on the quality and making sure our customers get the very best we can produce.

“We don’t just invest in our product, but also our staff. They all go through training courses to make sure our team is of the highest standard.”