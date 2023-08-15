One year on: Gidi Grill owners on ‘big risk’ move to substantial Dundee venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One year on: Gidi Grill owners on ‘big risk’ move to substantial Dundee venue

At a time of hospitality struggles, the restaurant owners took the bold step of moving into premises five times the size of their previous location.

By Alex Banks
Mo and Eniola opened the city centre restaurant last year after outgrowing its old venue. Image: Gidi Grill.
Mo and Eniola opened the city centre restaurant last year after outgrowing its old venue. Image: Gidi Grill.

It’s been over a year since owners of one of Dundee’s biggest restaurants took “a very big risk”.

However, the owners of Gidi Grill have no regrets over the move to a larger venue in City Square.

The popular business is owned by Mobolaji (Mo) Adeniyi and Eniola Odejayi, who have since opened a second location in Aberdeen.

The west African and Caribbean inspired restaurant has had continued success at a time the hospitality sector has seen economic challenges.

In the last month, Blend coffee shop in Reform Street shut along with Iced Gems on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

Last week closures for Serendipities Café on Union Street and ReBoutique upcycling shop on Castle Street were announced.

Business outgrew old Gidi Grill venue says owner

The opening of the new facility came after a four year stint in City Quay.

However, Mo said the business was receiving feedback from customers saying it simply had to expand.

He said: “We noticed a gap in the market with African inspired food in Scotland.

“Once the vision became reality, our business had instant popularity.

The Dundee business has seen continued success despite industry struggles. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Our first restaurant was a 30 seater, and now the business is in a 150 seater.

“The customers were loving it, the only bad reviews we ever got was they didn’t have enough time.

“We outgrew the space and then our current building went up for sale. It’s been a brilliant move for us.”

Mo said his house used to be the stop for his friends to come around and enjoy a meal before the business was created.

Continued investments and expansion

Mo is hopeful for the future after the business has invested over £1.5 million in Aberdeen.

Mo believes there’s “plenty of room to grow” for the business as it looks at other cities as potential future homes.

He added: “We’re working on a few things. Our sauces are for sale to customers and we’re going to be producing our own rum.

Gidi Grill expanded to Aberdeen’s Union Street last year. Image: Gidi Grill.

“Our focus is still on the quality and making sure our customers get the very best we can produce.

“We don’t just invest in our product, but also our staff. They all go through training courses to make sure our team is of the highest standard.”

