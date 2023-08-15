Newtyle residents fail in bid to halt ‘unnecessary’ school traffic-ban zone

Newtyle residents have failed in their attempt to halt new traffic rules coming into place around the village primary school.

When Angus kids start the new school year on Tuesday, Newtyle will be one of four primaries to become car-free at the start and end of the school day.

Along with Seaview, Maisondieu and Muirfield, the school is the latest to join the list of Angus Council school-friendly zones.

But people living in Dunarn Street and Dunarn Terrace say the zone there is a solution to a problem which doesn’t exist.

Newtyle Community Council backed their call for a site visit, but it was rejected by the council.

What is a school-friendly zone?

Traffic is prohibited in streets covered by the school-friendly zones between 8.30am and 9.15am and 2.45pm and 3.45pm on school days.

The council has introduced them at various Angus schools in response to concerns about vehicles dropping off and picking up children too close to the school gates.

They have also been used to tackle issues with visibility at junctions, congestion and premises having access blocked.

Angus Council hope they will encourage more walking and cycling to and from school.

Residents can apply for an exemption permit.

Cyclists, blue badge holders, school buses, emergency vehicles and utility company vehicles for emergency works are also exempt.

The new zones will initially be applied for 18 months on a trial basis.

Why is there resistance in Newtyle?

People living Dunarn Street/Dunarn Terrace/Old School Court feel their concerns about the need for a ban are being taken too lightly – or ignored completely.

Ralph Stirton, 76, said: “They are trying to solve a problem that isn’t there.

“We feel we’ve been led up the garden path with this and the council just doesn’t want to listen.

“We know there’s a need for this in certain areas, but to implement it in these streets is just not needed.

“It’s a dead-end road and there’s no vehicle access to the school – cars go off the main Dundee road into the school car park.

“I sat for three mornings when this plan was announced and three cars went up and down the road in the morning.

“The highest total in the afternoon was seven so I just don’t believe there’s an issue with safety or things like air pollution which they say this will help.

“It’s just not necessary on this side of the school, no-one with a car uses it to drop their children off.

“But we could have to tell visitors or delivery folk they can’t come into the streets at those times.

“It’s frustrating because they just don’t seem to want to listen.”

Newtyle Community Council raised a complaint on the residents’ behalf.

Secretary Kathleen Band said: “The local residents are very unhappy with the proposed changes.

“As a liaison between locals and the council, I firmly believe a site visit would go a long way to ensuring that this project is conducted in a way everyone can get behind.”

Angus Council confirmed the school friendly zone will come into effect on Tuesday morning.