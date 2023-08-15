Newtyle residents fail in bid to halt ‘unnecessary’ school traffic-ban zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newtyle residents fail in bid to halt ‘unnecessary’ school traffic-ban zone

School-friendly zones are coming into place at four Angus primaries for the start of the new school year on Tuesday but folk living near Newtyle primary say the one there is not needed.

By Graham Brown
Councils across Tayside have adopted primary school traffic bans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Newtyle residents have failed in their attempt to halt new traffic rules coming into place around the village primary school.

When Angus kids start the new school year on Tuesday, Newtyle will be one of four primaries to become car-free at the start and end of the school day.

Along with Seaview, Maisondieu and Muirfield, the school is the latest to join the list of Angus Council school-friendly zones.

But people living in Dunarn Street and Dunarn Terrace say the zone there is a solution to a problem which doesn’t exist.

Newtyle Community Council backed their call for a site visit, but it was rejected by the council.

What is a school-friendly zone?

Traffic is prohibited in streets covered by the school-friendly zones between 8.30am and 9.15am and 2.45pm and 3.45pm on school days.

The council has introduced them at various Angus schools in response to concerns about vehicles dropping off and picking up children too close to the school gates.

They have also been used to tackle issues with visibility at junctions, congestion and premises having access blocked.

Newtyle primary traffic free zone
The streets in the Newtyle school-friendly zone. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps

Angus Council hope they will encourage more walking and cycling to and from school.

Residents can apply for an exemption permit.

Cyclists, blue badge holders, school buses, emergency vehicles and utility company vehicles for emergency works are also exempt.

The new zones will initially be applied for 18 months on a trial basis.

Why is there resistance in Newtyle?

People living Dunarn Street/Dunarn Terrace/Old School Court feel their concerns about the need for a ban are being taken too lightly – or ignored completely.

Ralph Stirton, 76, said: “They are trying to solve a problem that isn’t there.

“We feel we’ve been led up the garden path with this and the council just doesn’t want to listen.

“We know there’s a need for this in certain areas, but to implement it in these streets is just not needed.

“It’s a dead-end road and there’s no vehicle access to the school – cars go off the main Dundee road into the school car park.

“I sat for three mornings when this plan was announced and three cars went up and down the road in the morning.

“The highest total in the afternoon was seven so I just don’t believe there’s an issue with safety or things like air pollution which they say this will help.

“It’s just not necessary on this side of the school, no-one with a car uses it to drop their children off.

“But we could have to tell visitors or delivery folk they can’t come into the streets at those times.

“It’s frustrating because they just don’t seem to want to listen.”

Newtyle Community Council raised a complaint on the residents’ behalf.

Secretary Kathleen Band said: “The local residents are very unhappy with the proposed changes.

“As a liaison between locals and the council, I firmly believe a site visit would go a long way to ensuring that this project is conducted in a way everyone can get behind.”

Angus Council confirmed the school friendly zone will come into effect on Tuesday morning.

