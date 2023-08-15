Dundee dealers caught by police ‘with intelligence’ and officers who broke up Covid lockdown party

A pair of Dundee drug dealers have both avoided imprisonment after landing in the dock together to admit supplying illegal substances in the city.

Emma Rocks was snared after police broke up an illicit lockdown party, while officers with “intelligence” raided George Ramsay’s flat early one morning.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard officers attended at a flat on the night of June 6 2020 after receiving a call about noise from the property.

They removed four other woman but noticed drug paraphernalia and an open bumbag, with £3,140 visible.

Rocks, 26, initially said she could explain the cash with bank statements showing it had been paid as a support worker with Sense Scotland.

She told police she had withdrawn the cash as her ex-partner had her bank details and she was afraid he would steal the money.

However, her story changed when she then claimed she had £2,000 in cash to buy a puppy.

Police carried out a search shortly afterwards and found cannabis worth around £50.

Mobile phone analysis also showed Rocks had been dealing.

Co-accused raided

Police also acted on intelligence gained to raid pump attendant Ramsay’s Finmore Place home at 8am on October 6 in 2021.

He had drugs on his person and in the property, cocaine worth up to £5,460 was uncovered.

Almost 20 grammes – worth up to £760 – of ketamine was also found, as was more than £11,200.

Ramsay, 28, had been renting the property from his father, who also spoke to police.

He said he had been suspicious of how he had obtained the cash and had been given an explanation of it arising from the sale of a vehicle.

Guilty pleas

Rocks, of Balgowan Avenue, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at a flat in Provost Road in 2020.

Ramsay admitted supplying cocaine and ketamine from that address, as well as from his home in Finmore Place in Autumn 2021.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Ramsay’s solicitor Larry Flynn said: “That actually was his father’s house.

“He had been allowed to stay there.

“After the incident, he’s never returned to the house.

“He has a record of non-analogous matters.

“He’s been advised how the court views supply matters and he’s under no illusions about the options open to the court.”

Punishments

Care worker Rocks’ lawyer James Caird said: “She has one previous conviction which is non-analogous.

“She’s a productive member of society.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Rocks to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “This is a serious matter.

“I’m told you’ve learned a hard lesson. That may well be the case.”

The sheriff placed Ramsay under supervision for 18 months.

During this time, he must complete 210 hours of unpaid work.

Ramsay was also placed under a 7pm to 7am curfew for five months.

The sheriff told him: “You’re in a more serious situation because you have previous convictions and you pled guilty to supplying ketamine as well as cocaine.”

A confiscation hearing relating to the cash seized in both raids will take place on September 11.

